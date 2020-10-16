A handbag is never just a handbag. A handbag isn’t just a random, unconsidered accessory you chuck on to finish a look. It’s an investment in both time and often money. A handbag is extension of our personal style, and more often than not one of our most treasured items. We hold handbags in high esteem, we save for them, swoon after them, admire other people’s versions of them, and regularly compliment them.

I don’t know about you, but I felt like a huge part of my identity (Billie with the good bag) disappeared at the beginning of lockdown. With nowhere to go to show off my most prized accessories, but the supermarket my outfits always just looked rather sad. While circumstances might not have hugely improved, our mindsets have, and now getting ready – even if that is just a supermarket trip – is something to look forward to.