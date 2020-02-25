Calling all Project Runway and Next in Fashion fans: this one’s for you.

Amazon has announced a new fashion design competition, Making The Cut, which will be hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. The series will bring together a diverse group of 12 talented entrepreneurs and designers.

And the most exciting part? Fans will be able to buy the contestants’ designs, as the pieces will be exclusively available on Amazon in the Making The Cut shop. That means that you could get your hands on one of the very first pieces from a soon-to-be iconic designer.