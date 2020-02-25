Fashion

Making The Cut: Heidi Klum’s new fashion competition is TV’s first shoppable series

Hollie Richardson
Making The Cut: Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell

Project Runway’s Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn have joined forces for a new fashion show, and it’s the first ever shoppable series. Here’s everything we know.

Calling all Project Runway and Next in Fashion fans: this one’s for you. 

Amazon has announced a new fashion design competition, Making The Cut, which will be hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. The series will bring together a diverse group of 12 talented entrepreneurs and designers.

And the most exciting part? Fans will be able to buy the contestants’ designs, as the pieces will be exclusively available on Amazon in the Making The Cut shop. That means that you could get your hands on one of the very first pieces from a soon-to-be iconic designer. 

So, how does the series work?

The 12 featured designers will visit three of the world’s fashion capitals – New York, Paris, and Toyko – and face challenges and assignments that will test not only their design skills but also their ability to run all aspects of a business.

During the course of the season, those who do not “make the cut” will be eliminated, with the winning designer from the finale receiving one million dollars to invest in their brand and the opportunity to create an exclusive line available on Amazon.

Making The Cut:
Making The Cut: Heidi Klum's new TV show will be the first shoppable series.

And there are plenty of big names in the fashion industry who will be joining the judging panel along the way, including Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzarra, Carine Roitfeld and Chiara Ferragni.

A new trailer for the series has been released, giving you a glimpse of the designs you could be buying over the next few months. 

Watch the Making The Cut trailer here

As you can see, it’s set to be an epic series on an international scale, with plenty of drama and incredible designs along the way. 

All 10 episodes of Making The Cut will be available on Prime Video from Friday 27 March 2020.

Images: Amazon

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

