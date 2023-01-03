Rachael wearing Mango jacket
Fashion

Mango’s sellout jacket (that looks like a designer style) has finally been restocked in all sizes

The faux shearling style has had a huge wait list for months – finally the high street hero is back. 

If you’re in need of some January joy (and who isn’t?), then we’re here to make your day. The Mango faux shearling jacket that sold out within a matter of minutes when it launched in September 2022 is finally back. That’s right, it’s a new year miracle, and we couldn’t wait to share the news. The £109.99 style caused a stampede as soon as it dropped, and we’re not surprised considering its remarkable similarity to the £1,850 designer Tôteme iteration. 

If we cast our minds back over the past few years, the Stockholm-based brand has been responsible for many of our favourite cult coats. First, it was the quilted puffer. Then it was the toggle jacket. Now you can’t go two minutes into an Instagram scroll without seeing one of Tôteme’s scarf/jacket hybrids. But, of course, they come with a designer price tag, so a lot of people have been keen to find more affordable versions of these popular styles. 

Mango dropped the news about its faux shearling style on Instagram this morning; since then, eager fans have been commenting ‘OMG thank you’ and a flurry of heart emojis. But the high street hero’s post also came with a warning: “While stocks last!” And if it’s anything like the first drop, we imagine it won’t be long before this jacket gets the dreaded ‘sold out’ sign. 

Shop the high street coat everyone has been waiting patiently for below. You. Are. Welcome. 

Images: @bubblyaquarius; courtesy of Mango

