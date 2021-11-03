Marble-print dresses are trending

These everyday marble dresses are trending – these are the best to buy now

Marble-print dresses are becoming ubiquitous thanks to their ability to be both subtle and statement-making at the same time. 

A season means one thing: a new dress. After all, if you can’t hurtle through the seasons amassing dresses like they’re going out of fashion, then what really would be the point at all?

This season, while frocks of the knitted and navy variety are indeed soaring in popularity, there’s another, lesser-known, family of dresses that appears to be coming for their crown.

Marble-print dresses, according to global fashion platform Lyst, have spiked by 31% in recent weeks, making the case for the return of the 70s swirl print.

It will come as no surprise to eagle-eyed fashion lovers, though, that marble-print dresses are peaking in popularity, given the return to the fashion forefront of all things retro of late. House of Sunny, Ganni and Aries Arise have all purveyed tie-dye-esque marble prints in recent collections, which have been imagined into mini, midi and, indeed, maxi dresses.

In short, there’s a little marble-printed something for everyone regardless of which you prefer. Pair with a quilted coat (this season’s outerwear of choice), some en vogue stomper boots and lashings of gold bling, et voila. One swirly, statement-making look ready to go.  

