Marble-print dresses are trending

A season means one thing: a new dress. After all, if you can’t hurtle through the seasons amassing dresses like they’re going out of fashion, then what really would be the point at all?

This season, while frocks of the knitted and navy variety are indeed soaring in popularity, there’s another, lesser-known, family of dresses that appears to be coming for their crown.

Marble-print dresses, according to global fashion platform Lyst, have spiked by 31% in recent weeks, making the case for the return of the 70s swirl print.