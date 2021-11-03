Marble-print dresses are trending

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Marble-print dresses are becoming ubiquitous thanks to their ability to be both subtle and statement-making at the same time.
A season means one thing: a new dress. After all, if you can’t hurtle through the seasons amassing dresses like they’re going out of fashion, then what really would be the point at all?
This season, while frocks of the knitted and navy variety are indeed soaring in popularity, there’s another, lesser-known, family of dresses that appears to be coming for their crown.
Marble-print dresses, according to global fashion platform Lyst, have spiked by 31% in recent weeks, making the case for the return of the 70s swirl print.
It will come as no surprise to eagle-eyed fashion lovers, though, that marble-print dresses are peaking in popularity, given the return to the fashion forefront of all things retro of late. House of Sunny, Ganni and Aries Arise have all purveyed tie-dye-esque marble prints in recent collections, which have been imagined into mini, midi and, indeed, maxi dresses.
In short, there’s a little marble-printed something for everyone regardless of which you prefer. Pair with a quilted coat (this season’s outerwear of choice), some en vogue stomper boots and lashings of gold bling, et voila. One swirly, statement-making look ready to go.
Mango marbled dress
Giving a serious nod to yesteryear, this monochrome marble mini is perfect for giving a cheeky update to knee-high boots.
Rails Kaiden marble slip dress
It might not be slip season anymore, but throw on your favourite knit with this swirly number and just watch a winter-ready outfit come to life.
River Island purple marble mini dress
Did somebody say party season? River Island’s suitably nostalgic mini is serving all of the retro vibes. Pair with platform heels for the perfect look.
Ganni marble minidress
Ganni hardly ever puts a foot wrong, and this swirling mini is the winter dress of dreams. Pair with chunky loafers and a boxy blazer for a serious style win.
Ghospell backless midi smock dress in blue marble
If you’re one of the lucky few escaping for some winter sun, or are just in the market for a chic smock-style dress, this swirling maxi will be perfect for you.
Shop Ghospell backless midi smock dress in blue marble at Asos, £92
Debenhams Plus slinky marble dress
For anybody looking to make a seasonal style statement, this off-the-shoulder midi dress is the ultimate bombshell midi. Pair with your favourite heels for a dancing-ready get-up.
Alembika cotton marble print dress
Marble prints don’t always need to be dressy; they can be equally as casual as they can be smart. Throw this monochrome cotton number over straight-legged black trousers for the ultimate winter get-up.
John Zack plunge front ruched detail mini dress
Colour is the perfect way of sparking joy during the dark winter months, and this dress is no exception. Clash with as many hues as possible for some seriously feel-good fashion.
Shop John Zack plunge front ruched detail mini dress at Asos, £45
Never Fully Dressed Monique Frida dress
Whether it’s the length, the print or the palette, there’s something about this ruffled Never Fully Dressed maxi that is seriously piquing our interests.
Oasis slinky jersey marble dress
With a slight nod to the 90s, this swirling brown mini is perfect for party season. Just add your favourite boots and a snuggly coat for retro party fashion personified.
Aligne Ceciliana shirt dress
Aligne is the go-to brand for all things pared-back and minimal. Its calf-skimming swirly dress is the perfect accoutrement to this season’s love-in with knee-high boots.
