Marcus Rashford teams up with Burberry to support young people around the world

This game-changing partnership will see Burberry continue the work Rashford has put in place with FareShare, funding a further 200,000 meals distributed across 11,000 charities and community groups in the UK.

Burberry is also pledging to support youth organisations in Manchester, London and New York. In London the label is working with London Youth, which supports a network of over 600 community youth organisations and creates thousands of engaging opportunities for young people each year. Fifteen youth centres jointly selected by Burberry and London Youth will also receive grants to ensure their programmes can continue to make a positive impact in some of the capital’s most deprived communities.