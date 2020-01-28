Margot Robbie’s most alluring (and memorable) red carpet moments

During a screening of Bombshell in December, the Birds of Prey actor donned a breathtakingly beautiful lilac Giambattista Valli gown, complete with intricate ruffles and floral appliqué. It’s not surprising Robbie seems to well, slay, when award season looms as the inherently stylish actor has forged relationships with well-established brands. Back in 2018 she was appointed as an ambassador by acclaimed fashion house Chanel to front their COCO Neige collection, centred around sports – adding her to their already impressive catalogue of A-list stars, including Kristen Stewart and Kiera Knightley. Additionally, Robbie’s stylist Kate Young seems to perfectly hone in on a mixture of traditional (Chanel, Louis Vuitton) and contemporary designers (Jacquemus, Alexa Chung) to keep her sartorial decisions as thrilling and unpredictable as ever.

Of late, the Bombshell actor has tapped into the wonders of tier-hemmed dresses and opted for swathes of chiffon. Her SAG gown last week remained true to her Chanel roots, boasting a tiered plaid halter-neck dress from the brand’s collection. Also, her Golden Globes couture Chanel jumpsuit included something that sent social media into a frenzy: pockets. No, seriously.

With the Sundance Film Festival in full swing and the BAFTAs just around the corner, we thought we’d gear up by looking (and swooning) over her most fab looks.