Margot Robbie’s most alluring (and memorable) red carpet moments
Margot Robbie has oodles of style and her red carpet choices prove it. Here are five of her most glamorous outfits.
Margot Robbie always delivers when it comes to a red carpet affair and an Oscar-worthy performance. The 29-year-old Australian actor received her second Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, for her incredible performance in Bombshell (also starring iconic actors Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman), in which she plays Kayla Pospisil, one of the main protagonists in the movie. The plot follows the stories of several women adamant about exposing Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.
Next month, Robbie will also be reprising her role as Harley Quinn in the new Birds of Prey movie, which will see the star separate from the Joker and band together with superhero force Black Canary to save Gotham from an evil crime lord. There has been an evident buzz surrounding the DC movie (UK audiences will have to wait until 7 February to watch her in action), and Suicide Squad follow-up, but of course can’t help wonder what the actor will grace the red carpet in at the upcoming UK premiere.
During a screening of Bombshell in December, the Birds of Prey actor donned a breathtakingly beautiful lilac Giambattista Valli gown, complete with intricate ruffles and floral appliqué. It’s not surprising Robbie seems to well, slay, when award season looms as the inherently stylish actor has forged relationships with well-established brands. Back in 2018 she was appointed as an ambassador by acclaimed fashion house Chanel to front their COCO Neige collection, centred around sports – adding her to their already impressive catalogue of A-list stars, including Kristen Stewart and Kiera Knightley. Additionally, Robbie’s stylist Kate Young seems to perfectly hone in on a mixture of traditional (Chanel, Louis Vuitton) and contemporary designers (Jacquemus, Alexa Chung) to keep her sartorial decisions as thrilling and unpredictable as ever.
Of late, the Bombshell actor has tapped into the wonders of tier-hemmed dresses and opted for swathes of chiffon. Her SAG gown last week remained true to her Chanel roots, boasting a tiered plaid halter-neck dress from the brand’s collection. Also, her Golden Globes couture Chanel jumpsuit included something that sent social media into a frenzy: pockets. No, seriously.
With the Sundance Film Festival in full swing and the BAFTAs just around the corner, we thought we’d gear up by looking (and swooning) over her most fab looks.
The California premiere of Bombshell
The actor graced the California premiere of Bombshell clad in this Giambattista Valli vision, starting the press junket with a bang. Her stylist Kate Young uploaded a few detail images of the floral embellishment and all we have to say? Be still our beating heart.
The 26th Screen Actors Guild awards
Cannes Film Festival 2019
Mary Queen Of Scots premiere
Sigh, this Rodarte dress is just the stuff of fashion dreams, no? Not an ounce of extravagance was spared at the European Mary Queen Of Scots premiere in 2018. The romanticism of the dress with the organza finish, plunging v-neck, polka dot print and floor-skimming length ensure this look will remain one of Robbie’s best sartorial moments. Also, Robbie’s floral fixation is clearly an ongoing relationship, but we’re here for it.
Gotham Awards 2017
Only Margot could pull off an asymmetrical forest green dress, complete with sequins. A swatch of red lipstick and minimal black heels gave her an added edge at the Gotham Awards in 2017, and well, we’re giving the thigh-high slit and cinch waist belt a 10/10. It’s the little details that matter in this case. Alexander McQueen sure do know how to fashion a jaw-dropping dress, don’t they?
Images: courtesy of Getty/Pinterest