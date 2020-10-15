This size-inclusive designer collaboration is bringing us some much-needed glamour

It’s hard to remember a time when we felt glamorous. When getting dressed for an occasion meant putting on your most treasured pieces, whether that be a bright dress, or a pair of killer boots or even your most-loved embellished earrings. Instead, fashion has become a comfort, a rotation of elasticated waistbands and oversized jumpers. While those pieces are certainly keeping us swaddled at this time, they don’t always make us feel our best.

Italian brand Marina Rinadli, known for its inclusive designer offering of classic pieces, has teamed up with designer Antonio Berardi to remind us just what it means to feel glamorous. “A dress that makes you feel good, a bold piece of jewellery and a statement shoe are the ingredients that summarise fashion to me. But the most important factor is attitude”, says Berardi.