This size-inclusive designer collaboration is bringing us some much-needed glamour
- Billie Bhatia
Size-inclusive Italian brand Marina Rinaldi has teamed up with British designer Antonio Berardi for the most glamorous capsule collection, and it might just be the fashion antidote we need right now.
It’s hard to remember a time when we felt glamorous. When getting dressed for an occasion meant putting on your most treasured pieces, whether that be a bright dress, or a pair of killer boots or even your most-loved embellished earrings. Instead, fashion has become a comfort, a rotation of elasticated waistbands and oversized jumpers. While those pieces are certainly keeping us swaddled at this time, they don’t always make us feel our best.
Italian brand Marina Rinadli, known for its inclusive designer offering of classic pieces, has teamed up with designer Antonio Berardi to remind us just what it means to feel glamorous. “A dress that makes you feel good, a bold piece of jewellery and a statement shoe are the ingredients that summarise fashion to me. But the most important factor is attitude”, says Berardi.
Berardi in his own words delivers ‘spice’ to his aesthetic. His clothes are form-fitting, feel-good pieces loved by celebrities known for their fearless style such as Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker and Blake Lively. Since his graduation from fashion’s most famous school, Central Saint Martin’s, the designer has never let his aesthetic waver, staying true to his DNA of unadulterated glamour.
The capsule collection sees these two creatives come together to create an image of female celebration, regardless of body shape and size. “Marina Rinaldi is un-ashamedly about women, for women and pro women. That was the most important and deciding factor me to enter into this collaboration. I have been a fan for as long as I can remember, and it is brand that is very close to my heart.” Notes Berardi.
From bold blue printed dresses to bright red corseted jackets the coming together of these two brands is a celebration of colour.
We asked the designer, how do we embrace this brightness into our wardrobes? “As children, we are drawn to colour, but as adults, we seem to shy away from it,” he explains. “The reality for most women, is that colour has a way of turning the ordinary into the extraordinary, and once tried, there is no going back. Colour enhances everything, including our moods.”
Occasions might be thin on the ground, but this reminder from Rinaldi and Berardi that we can still feel good at this time is certainly worthy of celebration.
Here’s our edit of the pieces we’ll be adding to our wardrobes for an almighty hit of sartorial serotonin.
Berardi puts a modern take on a classic blazer shape by adding a peplum shape.
Bring a little celebration to your neckline via this layered necklace. Wear yours with a simple white T-shirt for a hit of glamour.
Nothing says glamour like a corseted red midi skirt. Team yours with a tucked in oversized shirt for an evening look.
Images: Courtesy of Marina Rinaldi