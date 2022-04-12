You can now rent all of your favourite Marks & Spencer pieces from as little as £10
The high street stalwart has joined forces with rental platform Hirestreet to enable its customers to rent its latest spring collection.
Following the success of debuting its autumn/winter collection on rental platform Hirestreet, Marks & Spencer has today unveiled its spring offering on the service.
Featuring a spring-ready line-up of dresses, trousers and blouses, the 40-piece collection is the second time Marks & Spencer has joined forces with Hirestreet.
The collaboration, which is the largest in Hirestreet’s history, comes as Marks & Spencer endeavours to become a Scope 3 net-zero business by 2040.
“At Marks & Spencer, our focus is ensuring our product is more relevant, more often for our customers’ lives – that’s not just what we offer but how,” says Richard Price, the managing director of clothing and home at Marks & Spencer.
98% of Hirestreet customers who rented from the Marks & Spencer’s autumn/winter collection said they would rent an M&S product again from the online platform, with 95% of Hirestreet customers said they were impressed with the quality of their products.
Hirestreet was founded in 2017 by Isabella West and specialises in high-street specific fashion rentals.
Images: courtesy of Marks & Spencer