There’s little more that scratches the style itch quite as well as an easy breezy summer dress.

Lucky for us then that Marks & Spencer’s latest collaboration with high street sweetheart Ghost, which launches today, has them in spades and then some.

Indeed, the limited-edition 19-piece collection is London label Ghost’s third collaboration with Marks & Spencer, a testament to the popularity of the throw-on-and-go silhouettes and timeless prints of the partnership, which first began in November 2020 and sold out within hours.