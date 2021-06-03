Marks & Spencer x Ghost: it’s official, this is the dreamiest dress collaboration we’ve ever seen
Brimming with easy-to-wear dresses perfect for sunny days and basking in summer rays, Marks & Spencer’s latest collection with Ghost is what our warm weather wardrobes are crying out for.
There’s little more that scratches the style itch quite as well as an easy breezy summer dress.
Lucky for us then that Marks & Spencer’s latest collaboration with high street sweetheart Ghost, which launches today, has them in spades and then some.
Indeed, the limited-edition 19-piece collection is London label Ghost’s third collaboration with Marks & Spencer, a testament to the popularity of the throw-on-and-go silhouettes and timeless prints of the partnership, which first began in November 2020 and sold out within hours.
Available in sizes 6-20, the floaty floral frocks in the collection are also accompanied by five matching mini-me styles, too. For fans of the limited-edition collection, the next sartorially-pleasing partnership from the duo will be launching in September, just in time to line our winter wardrobes.
“Our collaboration has proved incredibly popular with customers since we launched it,” Maddy Evans, head of womenswear buying at Marks & Spencer, said of the collection, “This line captures the essence of summer and we’re excited to take customers on an eclectic print journey.”
Originally a dress-centric brand, Ghost, was founded in 1984 by designer Tanya Sarne and has experienced a renaissance in recent years, in part due to a string of celebrity endorsements including Carrie Symonds and Holly Willoughby. And the figures don’t lie: sales on Ghost’s website were up 95% in 2017 compared to 2014.
Prices range from £28 - £89. Shop the Marks & Spencer x Ghost collection online now.
Images: courtesy of Marks & Spencer