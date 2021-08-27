Marks & Spencer and Ghost’s fourth collaboration is what autumn fashion dreams are made of
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The high street stalwart’s fourth collaborative effort could well be their best, and dreamiest, yet.
As far as transitional dressing goes, there are only a few brands that manage to perfectly encapsulate our collective sartorial mood.
But Marks & Spencer and Ghost’s collaboration has become a go-to for those in the know, owing to its droves of dreamy, wearable dresses and its refined skirts and separates. It’s the perfect collaboration for somebody who wants to get up and go, without sparing too much thought for what they’re wearing.
And now the high street stalwarts are back with their fourth collaboration, and it’s answering all of our autumn fashion prayers.
The 26-piece collection, which launches today, features a line-up of the pair’s signature silhouettes and fanciful florals, which will take the stress out of seasonal styling.
And the best part of the whole thing? The collection, which is available in sizes 6-20, is limited-edition, which means the chances of other people having the same pieces as you is slim, mitigating any sartorial fiascos.
Originally a dress-centric brand, Ghost, was founded in 1984 by designer Tanya Sarne and has experienced a renaissance in recent years, in part due to a string of celebrity endorsements including Carrie Symonds and Holly Willoughby. And the figures don’t lie: sales on Ghost’s website were up 95% in 2017 compared to 2014.
Images: courtesy of Marks & Spencer.