As far as transitional dressing goes, there are only a few brands that manage to perfectly encapsulate our collective sartorial mood.

But Marks & Spencer and Ghost’s collaboration has become a go-to for those in the know, owing to its droves of dreamy, wearable dresses and its refined skirts and separates. It’s the perfect collaboration for somebody who wants to get up and go, without sparing too much thought for what they’re wearing.

And now the high street stalwarts are back with their fourth collaboration, and it’s answering all of our autumn fashion prayers.