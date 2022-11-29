Marks & Spencer has sold 270,000 pairs of these jeans this year alone – this is why you need a pair
Straight-legged jeans with just the right amount of stretch that will give you change from £30 – what’s not to love?
The world can be divided firmly into two camps: those in a denim dream, the lucky few who have found their ultimate plus-one in the form of the perfect pair of jeans, and those in a denim daze, who are overwhelmed by an oversaturated denim marketplace.
For many, jeans are the sartorial equivalent of dairy – great to dream about, wonderful to look at, but not always the best option for your body. Which is precisely why, when a decent pair of jeans comes along, it’s always time to pounce.
Enter Marks & Spencer’s Sienna straight-legged jeans which, at just £22.50, are a style steal. Not only will the Sienna excite our bank balances (breathe a sigh of relief, Ms Credit Card) but Marks & Spencer has now sold 270,000 pairs of the jeans this year alone, which is almost enough for the entire population of Nottingham to own a pair.
The appeal of the Sienna is clear. They’re straight-legged jeans, the most versatile of denim shapes for year-round appeal; they’re offered in eight shades, which span the gamut from wishy-washy blues to inky blacks; and they’re available in sizes 6 to 24.
This isn’t the first time that the straight-legged jean has elbowed its way to the front of the fashion queue this year, helpfully reminding us that, yes, they still exist. A similar straight-legged pair of Asos jeans has also struggled to stay in stock this year, which will delight all of those who are still mourning the loss of their skinny jeans.
The thing about the Sienna though, especially with jeans-and-a-nice-top season on the horizon, is that they’re not likely to be around for long. We’ll race you to the checkout.
Images: Getty; Marks & Spencer