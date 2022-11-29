The appeal of the Sienna is clear. They’re straight-legged jeans, the most versatile of denim shapes for year-round appeal; they’re offered in eight shades, which span the gamut from wishy-washy blues to inky blacks; and they’re available in sizes 6 to 24.

This isn’t the first time that the straight-legged jean has elbowed its way to the front of the fashion queue this year, helpfully reminding us that, yes, they still exist. A similar straight-legged pair of Asos jeans has also struggled to stay in stock this year, which will delight all of those who are still mourning the loss of their skinny jeans.

The thing about the Sienna though, especially with jeans-and-a-nice-top season on the horizon, is that they’re not likely to be around for long. We’ll race you to the checkout.

Shop Marks & Spencer Sienna jeans, £22.50.