Marks & Spencer x Ghost: fashion’s favourite floral collaboration is back for summer and better than ever
After the success of last year’s collaboration, the Marks & Spencer x Ghost collection is back with plentiful floral prints and classic cuts to boot. If you’re in need of some pieces for your summer wardrobe, then look no further.
And just like that, we’re approaching one of the most highly anticipated high street collaborations of the season. Following the popularity of the Marks & Spencer x Ghost collection in 2021, the two quintessentially British brands have come together once more to create a limited edition eight-piece collection. This collection will be Ghost and Marks & Spencer’s fourth partnership since 2020 and after reaching sell-out status in a matter of hours last time around, it’s as anticipated as it is beautiful.
“Our collaboration has proved incredibly popular with customers since we launched it,” confirms Maddy Evans, head of womenswear buying at Marks & Spencer, nodding to the popularity of the partnership.
If you’re a stickler for florals, you won’t be disappointed. Each of the designs is adorned with florals, some subdued and others in bolder prints that veer towards autumnal styling, so you can rest assured your pieces are wearable beyond the summer months.
Unsurprisingly, you’ll find classic shapes too. There are bountiful tea dresses, wrap style frocks and even jumpsuits for the more casual dressers among us, all in daintily clad floral prints. The designs aren’t far off the styles you’ll see on the streets of Paris and the blouson sleeves and luxe fabrications lend themselves to daytime events and special occasions alike. You’ll also find slim-line button-down dresses that will pair wonderfully with the highly coveted M&S ballerina pumps.
Ghost was founded in 1984 by designer Tanya Sarne. Since its inception, Ghost garments have become synonymous with vintage fashion, with many of their styles featuring the classic shapes best associated with the 50s aesthetic.
The partnership with Marks and Spencer is a match to behold. Like Ghost, M&S is renowned for its considered shaping for all ages and high-quality pieces that are made to surpass the cyclical nature of trends.
The limited collection comprises eight limited edition summer dresses in UK sizes 6-20 and are finally available to buy from today. If we’ve learned anything from last year’s run, it’s that these dresses are destined to sell out. Get them while they’re hot!
Prices range from £59. Shop the Marks & Spencer x Ghost collection online now.
Images: courtesy of Ghost and Marks & Spencer