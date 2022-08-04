And just like that, we’re approaching one of the most highly anticipated high street collaborations of the season. Following the popularity of the Marks & Spencer x Ghost collection in 2021, the two quintessentially British brands have come together once more to create a limited edition eight-piece collection. This collection will be Ghost and Marks & Spencer’s fourth partnership since 2020 and after reaching sell-out status in a matter of hours last time around, it’s as anticipated as it is beautiful.

“Our collaboration has proved incredibly popular with customers since we launched it,” confirms Maddy Evans, head of womenswear buying at Marks & Spencer, nodding to the popularity of the partnership.