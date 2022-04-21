Marks & Spencer is being praised for changing this detail on its lingerie

As part of its ongoing “commitment to celebrate diversity and inclusion”, high street stalwart Marks & Spencer has changed the names of “nude” products in its stores to more accurate descriptions of the pieces’ colours.

Shades previously known as “nude” and “natural tan” are now called “opaline” and “rose quartz” in the retailer’s lingerie department, while similar updates have been made to names in its make-up and hosiery sections too.

This important change by the high street chain follows a growing awareness that the term nude has previously been associated with light or fair skin tones, and could be seen as excluding darker skin tones.