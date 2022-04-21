Marks & Spencer is being praised for changing this detail on its lingerie
The retailer has updated the names of its bras that previously included the shade “nude” as part of its “commitment to celebrate diversity and inclusion”.
As part of its ongoing “commitment to celebrate diversity and inclusion”, high street stalwart Marks & Spencer has changed the names of “nude” products in its stores to more accurate descriptions of the pieces’ colours.
Shades previously known as “nude” and “natural tan” are now called “opaline” and “rose quartz” in the retailer’s lingerie department, while similar updates have been made to names in its make-up and hosiery sections too.
This important change by the high street chain follows a growing awareness that the term nude has previously been associated with light or fair skin tones, and could be seen as excluding darker skin tones.
On the description for one of its products, which is currently in stock on its website, Marks & Spencer has written: “Noticed something different? We’ve been reviewing our product and colour names in line with our commitment to celebrate diversity and inclusion. We’re removing any names that we don’t believe reflect this commitment. This product used to have a variant called Nude which we have amended to Almond. Please don’t worry if the name on its packaging looks different; our packaging takes a little longer to update.”
The move comes after the retailer released a statement last year highlighting its commitment to “creating an inclusive culture” for customers and staff.
Images: courtesy of Marks & Spencer