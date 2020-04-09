Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s most memorable red carpet looks
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been inspiring our outfits since the early 90s – we take a look back at their best red carpet looks.
Our appreciation for Mary-Kate and Ashley’s style seems to rise every time then step their (vintage Gucci wearing) feet in front of the paparazzi. Since they first appeared in the 90s sitcom Full House as kids, to their 1995 movie break in It Takes Two sporting matching denim dungarees, The Olsens’ inspiring outfit choices started early on.
The sister’s style has evolved many times over the years – from grunge goddesses to boho kimono queens. Now, their effortless style has taken a more minimal approach with oversized silhouettes (with a vintage twist), which can also be seen in their own luxury fashion label, The Row.
As regulars at the annual Met Gala’s in New York since 2005, the Olsen Twins tend to keep their statement outfits for the star-studded event. The May 2020 Gala may be cancelled but we can still scroll back to revisit their best looks from previous years. You’ll thank us when you see what they wore in 2008
Best Mary-Kate and Ashley red carpet looks
Met Gala 2019
Each year everyone waits with anticipation for the Met Gala theme to be announced. Last year it was ‘Camp: Notes On Fashion’ hosted by none other than Lady Gaga and Harry Styles (oh to be a fly on the wall).
Taking to the pink carpet, the Oslen twins showed up in matching leather gold-button jackets. While MK teamed hers with a co-ordinating maxi skirt, Ashley went for a yellow dress underneath with python-print knee-high boots.
Boho mermaid waves and a smokey eye completed the look to perfection.
Met Gala 2018
The year is 2018, the Met Gala theme is ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ and Mary-Kate and Ashley are wearing vintage Paco Rabanne gowns.
Both opting for full length numbers with a draped fit and supersize sleeves, they complete the look with body armour style jewels and headwear.
This pairing has a serious dark angel vibe, and we fully approve.
Met Gala 2017
Stepping out onto the block coloured carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Mary-Kate and Ashley both wore lace for the theme of ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between’.
While Ashley completed her lace look with an embroidered boho jacket, Mary-Kate added a grungy edge with red eyeshadow matching her layered necklaces.
Met Gala 2016
The theme for 2016 was ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology ’ and saw Ashley wear a sleek nude dress with golden draped jacket over the top. Not shifting too far away from their everyday style, Mary-Kate kept it even more simple in a long sleeve black dress accessorised with the cult velvet bag from their own brand, The Row.
It may not be that out there compared to the rest of the celebrities that year (we all remember that Claire Danes glow in the dark number) but they both look suitably chic for the red carpet event.
Met Gala 2014
Dedicated to America’s first couturier, the 2014 Met Gala theme was ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion). With couture gowns all over the red carpet, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen opted for vintage Chanel and Gianfranco Ferré.
As lovers of modest fashion, the pair went once again for full length, long sleeved styles. These were the days when they loved a slick pony tail – we’re pretty sure everyone tried to master this hairstyle after the event.
Met Gala 2008
The then 22-year-old Mary-Kate and Ashley celebrated the Met Gala theme of ‘Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy’ in glamorous Diane Von Furstenberg gowns.
We’re all for a black dress no matter the occasion and Ashley’s cut-out style hasn’t dated one bit. Mary-Kate went for gold in a metallic frock with a messy up-do and we love how the whole look isn’t completely polished.
Met Gala 2006
For their second Met Gala event, The Olsen twins went for full on black-tie glam. The theme this year was ‘AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion’ and the twins both wore Badgley Mischka outfits.
Mary-Kate’s diamond-detail cuffs are so 2006, as are their matching (but clashing) black and white feather clutch bags.
Of course a slick of red lipstick accompanied the chic ladies on the red carpet and completely their fancy looks.
Met Gala 2005
Mary-Kate and Ashley’s first visit to the annual Met Gala in New York was for the theme of ‘The House of Chanel’. Donning curly hair, boho dresses and layered jewels – this is one to make everyone feel nostalgic.
It may have been all about Chanel, but Mary-Kate opted for a vintage white summery dress and sister Ashley wore an Oscar de aa Renta strapless mini dress. We all remember this early noughties style, right? Right.
All images: Getty