Our appreciation for Mary-Kate and Ashley’s style seems to rise every time then step their (vintage Gucci wearing) feet in front of the paparazzi. Since they first appeared in the 90s sitcom Full House as kids, to their 1995 movie break in It Takes Two sporting matching denim dungarees, The Olsens’ inspiring outfit choices started early on.

The sister’s style has evolved many times over the years – from grunge goddesses to boho kimono queens. Now, their effortless style has taken a more minimal approach with oversized silhouettes (with a vintage twist), which can also be seen in their own luxury fashion label, The Row.

As regulars at the annual Met Gala’s in New York since 2005, the Olsen Twins tend to keep their statement outfits for the star-studded event. The May 2020 Gala may be cancelled but we can still scroll back to revisit their best looks from previous years. You’ll thank us when you see what they wore in 2008