What came next was largely where Quant’s journey began, as she “knew what the woman in the street wanted” and pioneered the trends that fashion has very much ushered back into its embrace this season; vertiginous hems and OTT party tights.

The documentary is a feel-good look back in fashion’s rearview mirror at the Swinging Sixties and how fashion, most notably Quant herself, began breaking boundaries in tandem with women’s emancipation. We caught a sneak peek of the documentary, and these are five things we learned.

1. Her love of the mini skirt started young

“I liked my skirt short largely so that I could run and catch the bus I saw no reason why my childhood shouldn’t last forever,” an old vignette of Quant recalls. And indeed, it was her in her childhood that the seeds of her love of a short skirt were planted.

Raised in Pembrokeshire, Wales, Quant described her childhood as “blissful.” Her parents, two baptist school teachers and her brother had to move often during the war, which, the designer recalled, made her feel as though they were “being shunted from one school to another.”

At the age of three, the soon-to-be designer became “completely self-conscious about clothes”, after noticing that certain pieces didn’t suit her properly. It would be just a few years until anybody realised that from this strife, a star was born.