Everyone remembers that iconic scene from The Devil Wears Prada, in which fashion director Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) gives her hapless assistant, Andy (Anne Hathaway), a lesson in where trends come from.

Basically, it goes a little something like this: Andy believes that her “lumpy blue sweater” is a choice that makes her exempt from the fashion industry. Miranda, though, informs her that her jumper “is actually cerulean” and that, in 2002, “Oscar de la Renta did a collection of cerulean gowns.”