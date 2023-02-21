Hot off the fashion press: maxi column skirts are making a comeback, and few styles are as cosy, comfy and chic. Working their way down the Michael Kors autumn/winter 2023 catwalk in New York, we certainly aren’t the only ones yearning for the style. And luckily, we don’t have to wait until next winter to wear it.

From soft-knitted styles to silky-looking slips, the straight up and down design has dutifully flitted in and out of fashion for years. But while warming winter options in cosy cashmere and snuggly wool have worked their way into our wardrobes in recent months, it’s time for some other fabrics to have their moment in the spotlight.