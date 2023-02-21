All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
This must-have style has just stepped off of the runway.
Hot off the fashion press: maxi column skirts are making a comeback, and few styles are as cosy, comfy and chic. Working their way down the Michael Kors autumn/winter 2023 catwalk in New York, we certainly aren’t the only ones yearning for the style. And luckily, we don’t have to wait until next winter to wear it.
From soft-knitted styles to silky-looking slips, the straight up and down design has dutifully flitted in and out of fashion for years. But while warming winter options in cosy cashmere and snuggly wool have worked their way into our wardrobes in recent months, it’s time for some other fabrics to have their moment in the spotlight.
Fortunately, there’s a huge range to choose from, so although the trend is set to be big this autumn, we already have one foot in the door. And we’ve pulled out the best maxi column skirts to buy right now for a whole range of budgets.
To style, take inspiration from Michael Kors by adding a blazer and tonal top or shirt for more formal settings or pare it back with boots and a simple T-shirt for a more simplistic style. It really couldn’t be easier.
Topshop Curve satin bias midi skirt in blue
In a beautiful blue, this silky satin skirt is certainly a style star. Bringing sophistication alongside the sass of the shade, it’s pretty yet punchy in perfect proportions.
Shop Topshop Curve satin bias midi skirt in blue at Asos, £38
& Other Stories straight wool knit skirt
We’re not quite over knitted styles just yet, so while we’ve found some other options, there’s still a good helping of them here. Nice and neutral, this & Other Stories style is wonderfully warm, cosy and comfy.
Beare Park wool maxi skirt
Beare Park is the new name to know at Net-a-Porter, and this skirt is a perfect example of why. In an off-white shade, it’s sleek, sophisticated and will work wonders as a more formal fit.
Jigsaw crinkle bias maxi skirt
Spring is in the air and few styles say so as well as this Jigsaw skirt. In a lightweight mesh-lined fabric, it’s sure to see you all through summer and will brighten up anyone’s wardrobe with its punchy purple tone.
Cos flared ribbed-panel midi skirt
With slightly more volume than your classic column skirt, this Cos ribbed-panel pick is sure to impress. Pair with tonal colours to really make it pop.
Mango striped knitted skirt
This bold blue striped skirt will put a spring in your step. Bringing the Breton jumper vibe into a beautifully designed bottom half, it pairs perfectly with a crisp white shirt for a more formal fit.
Raey split back organic-cotton denim maxi skirt
Denim maxi skirts are also shooting up our style wishlist and this Raey option is just wonderful. In a column cut, it’s slightly snug yet delivers all the benefits of a dutiful denim design.
Shop Raey split back organic-cotton denim maxi skirt at Matches Fashion, £165
Monki long pink ribbed lettuce hem skirt
Pretty in pink, this simple ribbed skirt is all about the shade. It’s light, bright and perfect for summer, yet pop on a jumper, and it’s a wonderful winter warmer too.
Cos knitted midi pencil skirt
Pencil skirts give off a perfectly poised picture, and they couldn’t be better in a boardroom environment. Pair it with a crisp white shirt à la Meghan in Suits or pare back with a chunky knit for more casual occasions.
Topshop satin bias maxi skirt in orange
Burnt orange is always a standout shade, and this silky skirt is no exception. While the colour may seem tricky to wear at first, lean into the loudness by pairing it with bold clashing colours or go simple with grey, black or white.
Zara long sheath skirt
A sheath may not sound sexy, but this skirt certainly is. Simple in shape, it will work for any occasion, and the taupe tone will work wonders with white, black or bold pops of colour.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands