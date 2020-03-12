With the news still on heavy rotation regarding the functionality of Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s roles within the royal family, all eyes were firmly on the couple as they returned to the UK to undertake the last of their senior royal duties. In particular, what they have been wearing. Because a dress is never just a dress when it comes to the royal family.

We have come to expect big things when it comes to Meghan’s fashion choices: directional pieces, breaking with convention and a punch of personality – all of which she brought to the table this past week by the bucketload. Amongst the secret and not-so-secret subtle messaging in her most recent outfits, there was one message that rang louder than the rest, and that was one of unity. Between Meghan and Harry that is…