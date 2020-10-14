“When young girls have access to education everyone wins and everyone succeeds. It just opens the door for societal success at the highest level,” Meghan explained at the beginning of the virtual chat, which has since been shared by The Malala Fund.

Going on to emphasise how much the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the lack of access to education, the Duchess of Sussex continued: “It’s not just robbing a society of the cultural richness that comes with educating young girls.

“It’s also robbing these young girls of childhood.”