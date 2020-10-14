Meghan Markle fashion: the Duchess of Sussex’s sleeveless turtleneck is loaded with meaning
- Kayleigh Dray
Meghan Markle’s latest fashion statement – a knitted black bodysuit – is selling out fast, and for good reason…
In case you missed it, activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai joined forces with Meghan Markle to celebrate this year’s International Day of The Girl.
Meeting via video chat, the duo – accompanied by Prince Harry – explored “the barriers preventing 130 million girls from going to school and why it’s essential that we champion every girl’s right to learn.”
“When young girls have access to education everyone wins and everyone succeeds. It just opens the door for societal success at the highest level,” Meghan explained at the beginning of the virtual chat, which has since been shared by The Malala Fund.
Going on to emphasise how much the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the lack of access to education, the Duchess of Sussex continued: “It’s not just robbing a society of the cultural richness that comes with educating young girls.
“It’s also robbing these young girls of childhood.”
“What I realised very early on was this: when women have a seat at the table, conversations in terms of policy change, conversations in terms of legislation and the dynamics of the community are all shifted,” Meghan added.
“And when you have to see how you get a woman to embrace her voice, you have to start with where she is a young girl,” she explained.
Of course, Meghan – as she so often chooses to do – made sure to wear her heart on her sleeve during the video call.
Or, rather, she channeled her feminist message via her sleeveless turtleneck.
Once a 90s fashion staple, Meghan’s black bodysuit caught many a person’s eye on social media – and, after a little digging, it became clear that the Tuxe Bodywear number had been chosen to mark the occasion.
Why? Because the Philadelphia-based fashion line is run by a team of women dedicated to closing the gender pay gap.
That’s right, Tuxe Bodywear’s mantra is simple: “Building women up, one purchase at a time.”
No wonder, then, every product you buy from Tamara Daniel’s line comes with free performance coaching sessions with Ianna Raim, a well-known coach who helps guide women through professional and life challenges.
“Right now, customers will get 10 pre-recorded sessions with Raim on a range of helpful topics, like dealing with painful setbacks or setting new life goals,” explains Fast Company.
“But together Daniel and Raim are working to build out this service, to offer sessions that are tailored to the needs of individual customers facing particularly tough challenges.”
Meghan’s bodysuit (aptly named ’Renegade’) is selling out fast since Malala’s International Day of The Girl video went public.
So, yes, you can still buy the exact same bodysuit for £230 via the Tuxe Bodywear website, if you hurry.
Whether you do or don’t, though, be sure to donate to The Malala Fund and support the activist’s fight for girls’ education. Because, from creating safe spaces for girls in northern Nigeria, to training young Pakistani women as activists and providing STEM education to Syrian refugees, your donation is guaranteed to make a difference to girls’ lives.
