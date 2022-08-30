“You may not have noticed Meghan Markle’s style, and that’s entirely the point”

It’s fitting that, unlike other royals and attendees, Markle opted to wear white, a colour synonymous with peace. It can hardly be a coincidence that Markle sported the politically neutral shade, given much of the press’s hardline attacks on her; this was her chance to come bearing, and indeed, wearing, peace.

When referencing the lessons she learned about fashion during her time as First Lady, Michelle Obama noted in her memoir, Becoming: “Optics governed more or less everything in the political world, and I factored this into every outfit.” The lesson is clear: as a woman in the spotlight, you should be neither “too much” nor too little while tiptoeing the tightrope of authenticity and authority, and that is extended to your wardrobe choices.

Markle’s first public appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2017 set the scene. She wore a crisp white shirt, courtesy of her fashion designer friend Misha Nonoo, frayed blue ankle Mother jeans, and a simple pair of brown Sarah Flint ballet pumps.

The stage was set for the future royal, and it was one in which her relatability and her girl-next-door wardrobe telegraphed meaning. Her clothes were a reflection of how firmly her feet were planted on the ground, how real and authentic – a trait now demanded of modern royals by the public – she was.