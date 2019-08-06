When Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the polo last month her outfit was a study in relaxed, laidback elegance.

The Duchess of Success, with baby Archie in her arms, was there to cheer Prince Harry on and she did so in style. Meghan wore a kaftan-style dress in khaki linen by Lisa Marie Fernandez and a pair of Stella McCartney gold-rimmed aviators. (Little Archie wore an orange and grey gotton blanket by Malabar Baby, in case you were wondering.) Meghan finished off her outfit with a pair of slip-on brown leather flats by Brother Vellies.