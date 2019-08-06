Meghan Markle’s favourite brown flats from sustainable brand Brother Vellies are on sale now
- Posted by
- Hannah-Rose Yee
- Published
Eagle-eyed Duchess of Sussex fans noticed that she was wearing pair of super chic brown leather flats at the polo last month. We’ve tracked the sustainable brand down for you, and the good news is that they’re on sale.
When Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the polo last month her outfit was a study in relaxed, laidback elegance.
The Duchess of Success, with baby Archie in her arms, was there to cheer Prince Harry on and she did so in style. Meghan wore a kaftan-style dress in khaki linen by Lisa Marie Fernandez and a pair of Stella McCartney gold-rimmed aviators. (Little Archie wore an orange and grey gotton blanket by Malabar Baby, in case you were wondering.) Meghan finished off her outfit with a pair of slip-on brown leather flats by Brother Vellies.
The shoes feature handwoven braided leather and come in a variety of colours from blush pink to cherry red, black and even silver. Meghan’s favourite, though, is whiskey, a biscuit-hued brown leather that is the perfect colour for both summer and winter dressing.
And here’s the good news: they’re currently on sale on Shopbop for £80.29. (Full price, the shoes start at $195.)
Like many of the brands that Meghan champions, Brother Vellies is founded on a message of sustainability. The label was launched in 2013 by Aurora James as way of spotlighting the work of artisans in Ethiopia, Kenya and Morocco. Each pair is handmade using sustainably sourced leather that is a byproduct of other industries. Scraps and offcuts are saved for other products, including Brother Minis, which is the brand’s line of children’s shoes.
Brother Vellies is committed to a transparent supply chain, to diversity among its workforce and to careful, considered slow fashion. “We use the best practices and materials possible to try to make what we think of as ‘forever shoes’,” their website reads. “We believe that good quality leather shoes are an investment that should be thought of and worn as a long term purchase that will last our customers many, many years.”
Meghan isn’t the only celebrity fan of Brother Vellies. Beyoncé and Solange Knowles have both worn the brand’s shoes, as have Zendaya, Gabrielle Union, Tessa Thompson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Halsey. All of these women are drawn to Brother Vellies because of the powerful message of intent and purpose at the heart of the brand.
“I never really thought about being eco or being sustainable,” designer James told ProtoChic. “I think I was just making choices that felt best for me. I’ve always loved fashion, but fashion is a nightmare. It made me feel these horrible feels along the way when I was younger, so I had to reconcile that love affair that I had with it and find a way to make it empower.”
Images: Getty