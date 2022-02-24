No stranger to a sartorial statement, Meghan Markle’s style prowess has now been rewarded after it was announced that the black Giorgio Armani dress she wore for her Oprah Winfrey interview has won an award.

The midi dress, which was from the heritage label’s spring/summer 2022 Cruise collection, has been announced as the Fashion Museum Bath’s Dress of the Year and will be displayed as part of the institution’s upcoming exhibition.