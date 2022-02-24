Meghan Markle’s Giorgio Armani dress that she wore for her Oprah interview has just won a coveted fashion award
Meghan Markle’s Giorgio Armani dress has been announced as the Fashion Museum Bath’s Dress of the Year – and it’s going on display.
No stranger to a sartorial statement, Meghan Markle’s style prowess has now been rewarded after it was announced that the black Giorgio Armani dress she wore for her Oprah Winfrey interview has won an award.
The midi dress, which was from the heritage label’s spring/summer 2022 Cruise collection, has been announced as the Fashion Museum Bath’s Dress of the Year and will be displayed as part of the institution’s upcoming exhibition.
Markle’s dress will be displayed as part of the Fashion Museum Bath’s A History of Fashion in 100 Objects exhibit, with the judges stating that the dress, which was “worn to showcase a divine pregnancy”, is now “firmly ingrained in our pop culture psyche”.
The dress, which was embellished with a lotus flower signifying new life, went on display earlier this week at the Fashion Museum Bath’s Assembly Rooms building.
The 90-minute interview, which aired in March 2021 and was filmed in the grounds of the couple’s Montecito home in California, was the couple’s first sit-down interview together since their BBC engagement interview in November 2017.
