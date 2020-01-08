Meghan Markle’s high-street coat already has a mammoth waiting list: here’s how to get one
Tonal dressing just got given the royal seal of approval – but it’s selling out fast. Here’s how to get your hands on Meghan Markle’s camel coat…
Meghan Markle – that’s the Duchess of Sussex to you and me – is a fashion icon to many people. Indeed, every single piece she wears – including the white LINE coat she wore for her engagement shoot, the one-shouldered gown she wore for the British Fashion Awards, her leather ballet pumps, her £115 sustainable sneakers, and her (supposedly controversial) cross-body bag – sells out almost instantly, with fans clamouring to get in on the so-called “Meghan effect”.
So it makes absolute sense that the same is true of the royal’s preferred winter coat, too.
This week marked the first week back at work for many of us, and the same was true of the Duchess of Sussex. That’s right: Meghan is back on royal duty, which means she’s made a point of visiting Canada House to meet with Janice Charette, the High Commissioner in Canada to the UK.
And what did she wear for the occasion? Well, while this is a milder January than usual, it’s still chilly out there, so Meghan made a point of wrapping up warm in a woolen coat. And a woolen coat from high-street retailer Reiss, no less!
“She is wearing the SABEL coat in camel,” a Reiss spokesperson confided in Stylist, of Meghan’s take on this year’s big tonal dressing trend.
It’s easy to see why. According to the Reiss website, the coat is crafted from a luxurious wool blend and cut to a slim fit for a contemporary silhouette, making it a cold weather must-have. While they advise wearing it with a fine-knit jumper, jeans and boots for an “effortless weekend look”, though, Meghan teamed hers with a silk skirt, heels and roll-neck jumper in various shades of tan and brown.
Tempted to try the trend for yourself? Stylist’s fashion expert Billie Bhatia says: “The key to this season’s tonal dressing trend is to embrace one colour and all the tones that come with it. So, in this instance, camel, beige, tan and chocolate.
“The trend isn’t as strict as say, winter black – where every shade of the colour needs to be the same for your outfit to look put-together – rather, tonal dressing welcomes subtle tonal differences into its repertoire.”
For more advice on tonal dressing, particularly when it comes to beige and camel hues, you can check out Billie’s article here.
Unfortunately, within moments of Meghan’s coat being identified by the press, the camel version of the SABEL coat positively flew off the virtual shelves on the Reiss website. In fact, there’s now a waiting list in place for all those shoppers desperate to get their mitts on the royally approved fashion item.
“Unfortunately, the style is out of stock on the website at the moment in camel but we are urgently looking to replenish the online stock ASAP,” a Reiss spokesperson has promised.
However, we do have some good news. For those who are interested in the shape and style of the coat (as opposed to that camel colour), you’re in luck: the black version of Meghan’s coat is still very much available, and on sale, too.
You can bag one of your own for £190 on the Reiss website now.
