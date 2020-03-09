Meghan Markle's cult handbags are the investment pieces to add to your wardrobe right now

Meghan Markle’s return to London has been nothing if not a masterclass in diplomatic dressing. For her and Harry’s last engagements as working royals, the Duchess brought fashion fairytales to life in a series of elegant, colourful outfits. Wearing over ten British labels, Meghan has repeatedly sent Instagram into overdrive in a turquoise pencil dress by Victoria Beckham, a bright green Emilia Wickstead dress and a £29 blouse by high street stalwart Topshop.

While her whirlwind of sensational outfits has had our hearts beating faster, her seriously enviable collection of cult handbags have not escaped our attention. Case in point; the emerald satin Gabriela Hearst handbag seen dangling beside the Duchess’ green cape dress as she and Harry attended their last royal engagement.