Meghan Markle's cult handbags are the investment pieces to add to your wardrobe right now

Lara Faye
Meghan Markle’s last engagement as a working royal has been a whirlwind of major fashion moments, not to mention some seriously covetable cult bags courtesy of female-led labels. Best of all? They’re available to buy right now.

Meghan Markle’s return to London has been nothing if not a masterclass in diplomatic dressing. For her and Harry’s last engagements as working royals, the Duchess brought fashion fairytales to life in a series of elegant, colourful outfits. Wearing over ten British labels, Meghan has repeatedly sent Instagram into overdrive in a turquoise pencil dress by Victoria Beckham, a bright green Emilia Wickstead dress and a £29 blouse by high street stalwart Topshop. 

While her whirlwind of sensational outfits has had our hearts beating faster, her seriously enviable collection of cult handbags have not escaped our attention. Case in point; the emerald satin Gabriela Hearst handbag seen dangling beside the Duchess’ green cape dress as she  and Harry attended their last royal engagement. 

Gabriela Hearst’s elegant designs breathe sustainability and luxury, making her pieces the perfect fit for the eternally chic Duchess. The New York-based Uruguayan designer’s pieces have been seen on Meghan before now, but this style moment feels like fashion history in the making. 

Joining the royal family for a Commonwealth Day service, Meghan wore a sensational cape dress by British designer Emilia Wickstead, a co-ordinated William Chambers hat, champagne high heels by Aquazzura and, of course, a satin version of the iconic Demi bag by Gabriela Hearst. 

The Demi Bag is not the only covetable design that Meghan has been seen sporting in the last few days. On Sunday on a visit to a Dagenham school the Duchess carried a sculptural ivory handbag by designer-of-the-moment Rejina Pyo

The London-based South Korean designer is known for her playful pieces that magically combine sleek minimalism and a playful aesthetic to stunning effect. Her brand’s Nane bag is polished, chic yet completely understated – the epitome of Meghan’s style. 

Are you still with us? Or have you drifted into a fashion day dream? Well please come back to reality because we have good news – both styles are available to buy right now. 

But hurry,  everything Meghan Markle wears turns into a sell-out success so we predict these two bags will soon be strictly waitlist only. If you’ve missed out, never fear, we’ve rounded up five of the best cult bags to add to your wardrobe now.

  • Gabriela Hearst

    The satin edition of Gabriela Hearst’s timeless Demi bag feels sumptuously elegant. Available in seven rich, jewel-toned shades, this beautifully-crafted bag is one to buy now and wear at weddings and evening events for years to come. If you favour a more casual style, the bag is available in leather and even denim editions too. 

    Shop Gabriela Hearst emerald satin Demi bag, £1,695

    BUY NOW

