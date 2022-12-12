“Meghan Markle’s style has always been about more than just clothes”
In her long-awaited Netflix series Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has discussed for the first time how her style was influenced by royal protocol.
The dissection of famous women’s outfits isn’t something that should come as a great surprise these days. Women are famously picked apart for their sartorial choices more than their male counterparts. Why? Well, because women are the sum of their looks and nothing else, of course.
Since her relationship with Prince Harry became public knowledge in 2016, Meghan Markle has become the victim of such dissection, which she has addressed directly for the first time in the much-anticipated Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.
“Most of the time that I was in the UK I rarely wore colour,” Meghan explains in a voiceover, as a team of stylists adjust the scarlet Carolina Herrera dress she wore to the Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala in 2021 on screen. “To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there’s a group event. But then you also shouldn’t wear the same colour as some of the other more senior members of the family. So I was like, ‘Well, what’s a colour that they’ll probably never wear?’ Camel, beige, white. So I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in.” During her royal engagements at the time, Meghan favoured black dresses, belted camel coats and classic trenches.
Following the news of their engagement, her first royal walkabout with Prince Harry in Nottingham in 2017 served as her first lesson in dressing as a royal. Meghan recalled her frenzied prep for the official engagement. “I was like, ‘Should I wear these earrings? Are these a British designer? I just ordered these online; are these good?’” Even when she met Prince William and the Princess of Wales for the first time, Meghan admitted she was “in ripped jeans and barefoot”.
Harry admits: “I could talk her through as much as I knew from my own experience and what I’d seen, but the piece I really didn’t know about was the style and how a woman needed to dress.”
Her understated wardrobe became a way of blending into the wider royal family. Meghan used her clothes as a security blanket; a way of ensuring that she fit the mould of what was expected of her.
After referring to the walkabout as “a baptism of fire”, Meghan stressed that, after metabolising the stylistic status quo among the royal family, she learned her lesson. She added: “I’m not trying to stand out here. There’s no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family.”
Harry & Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now.
Images: Getty