“Meghan Markle’s style has always been about more than just clothes”

The dissection of famous women’s outfits isn’t something that should come as a great surprise these days. Women are famously picked apart for their sartorial choices more than their male counterparts. Why? Well, because women are the sum of their looks and nothing else, of course.

Since her relationship with Prince Harry became public knowledge in 2016, Meghan Markle has become the victim of such dissection, which she has addressed directly for the first time in the much-anticipated Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.