Meghan Markle's £29 Topshop blouse is available in stores - get yours before it sells out
- Lara Faye
Meghan Markle loves a puff sleeve, and her stunning blouse is available to buy now.
When it comes to high-low dressing, no one does it quite like Meghan Markle. Unafraid to rip up the rule book and experiment with her fashion choices, whether she’s wearing an emerging sustainable designer or a high-street favourite, her incredible sense of personal style always shines through.
Now the Duchess of Sussex has proved once again that budget is no barrier to style, looking impeccably chic in a blouse from Topshop. On a visit to the National Theatre Meghan wore an ivory puff-sleeved blouse, and you can buy the exact same style for just £29.
Pairing the chic top with a textured, white Roland Mouret pencil skirt, Meghan styled the all-white ensemble with a black Loewe handbag and Aquazzura shoes.
The blouse is currently available in Topshop stores and online for in sizes 4 - 18, and if you don’t want to replicate Meghan’s exact ivory style. it’s available in blue, blush and black too. But hurry, anything that Meghan wears turns to fashion gold, and we predict it will sell out in hours.
If you missed out this time, don’t panic, there are similar puff-sleeved styles available (including similar tops by your high street favourites). Wear yours with blue denim and chunky-soled dad trainers for a laidback weekend look, or take your styling cues from Meghan and wear yours with a chic midi skirt for a polished look that is just as elegant by evening as it is by day.