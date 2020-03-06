Meghan Markle's £29 Topshop blouse is available in stores - get yours before it sells out

When it comes to high-low dressing, no one does it quite like Meghan Markle. Unafraid to rip up the rule book and experiment with her fashion choices, whether she’s wearing an emerging sustainable designer or a high-street favourite, her incredible sense of personal style always shines through.

Now the Duchess of Sussex has proved once again that budget is no barrier to style, looking impeccably chic in a blouse from Topshop. On a visit to the National Theatre Meghan wore an ivory puff-sleeved blouse, and you can buy the exact same style for just £29.

Pairing the chic top with a textured, white Roland Mouret pencil skirt, Meghan styled the all-white ensemble with a black Loewe handbag and Aquazzura shoes.