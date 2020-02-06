Meghan’s effortlessly chic shirtdress is the versatile piece we can’t wait to incorporate into our wardrobes.

When Meghan Markle visited South Africa in 2019 her seemingly endless repertoire of elegant looks gave us serious style inspiration. One dress in particular stood out as an iconic outfit in the making. The chic Staud shirtdress Meghan wore on a visit to the Auwal Mosque sparked an immediate style obsession, and we weren’t alone. If, like us, you found yourself scouring the internet looking for a replicate dress, rejoice: the search is finally over.

When Meghan wore the olive green dress from Staud’s spring/summer 2020 collection it was only available for pre-sale. Time to open a new browser on your work computer because Staud has officially launched the dress on their website and it’s available to buy right now. Yours to buy for $325 the ‘Millie’ dress is stocked in sizes 00 - 16, and is available in a classic black as well as Meghan’s original khaki. Hurry, sizes are already selling fast.

Has the dress already sold out in your size? Don’t panic. It is also available on Net-A-Porter in sizes US 0- 12 for £290.

This oh-so-flattering full-length dress includes utility safari-style detailing such as a waist-cinching belt and two front pockets. Endlessly wearable, we can see this versatile piece becoming a wardrobe staple for years to come, and if you find yourself referring to it as your ‘Meghan dress’ we won’t blame you.

Meghan’s outfit choices are often as sustainability focused as they are fashion forward and so it comes as no surprise that this Staud dress has impeccable ethical credentials. Made out of recycled tissue nylon, this dress is as environmentally conscious as it is effortlessly chic.

Founded by Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto in 2015, Staud’s pieces focus on wardrobe staples in sustainable fabrics. The LA-based brand creates designs with the goal of empowering women, making their range of contemporary womenswear a natural choice for Meghan and, of course, you. Shop Staud Millie dress in caper, £290 (Net-a-porter)

