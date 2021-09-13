And tonight, after a pandemic-induced year-long hiatus, the sartorial spectacle is back. And the fashion is expected to be better than ever. This year, the theme of the gala – which is typically the same as that of the Costume Institute’s summer exhibition – is ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, which can only mean one thing: American fashion and lots of it.

Indeed, a newly energised clutch of American designers have ascended the ranks of the fashion sphere in recent years, many of whom have become mainstays of the industry. Think Telfar Clemens (Beyoncé and Oprah’s go-to bag designer, of course), Kamala Harris’ favourite Sergio Hudson and queen of green Gabriella Hearst, all of whom have proved that American fashion is better than ever.

So while this evening’s affair might only have a relatively modest 400-person waiting list, as well as mandatory mask-wearing and double vaccination for all of its guests, this year’s Met Gala outfits are proof that that American fashion is back and better than ever. These are a few of our favourite looks.