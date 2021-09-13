Met Gala 2021: the best dressed celebrities on the red carpet
The Met Gala is back after a year-long hiatus, and the fashion is bigger, brighter and better than ever.
The red carpet is back. If it’s not the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals (can we have a moment for Zendaya, please?), it’s the Bafta and Grammy award ceremonies, all of which attracted a host of impeccably-styled stars.
But none garner more attention, or indeed praise for the lucky few, than the annual fundraising gala for New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute; otherwise known as the Met Gala.
And tonight, after a pandemic-induced year-long hiatus, the sartorial spectacle is back. And the fashion is expected to be better than ever. This year, the theme of the gala – which is typically the same as that of the Costume Institute’s summer exhibition – is ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, which can only mean one thing: American fashion and lots of it.
Indeed, a newly energised clutch of American designers have ascended the ranks of the fashion sphere in recent years, many of whom have become mainstays of the industry. Think Telfar Clemens (Beyoncé and Oprah’s go-to bag designer, of course), Kamala Harris’ favourite Sergio Hudson and queen of green Gabriella Hearst, all of whom have proved that American fashion is better than ever.
So while this evening’s affair might only have a relatively modest 400-person waiting list, as well as mandatory mask-wearing and double vaccination for all of its guests, this year’s Met Gala outfits are proof that that American fashion is back and better than ever. These are a few of our favourite looks.
Never one to miss a beat, Serena Williams sported a show stopping Gucci feather cape and jumpsuit to honour the theme.
Tracee Ellis Ross sported a midnight blue Balenciaga Couture ensemble, which she accessorised with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.
Billie Eilish channeled Marilyn Monroe in a peach-toned Oscar de la Renta tulle gown, which she complemented with a short blond wig and a berry-stained lip.
Poet Amanda Gorman pulled out all of the stops in a cobalt blue Vera Wang ensemble, which was inspired by the Statue of Liberty, and a clutch that read ‘Give Us Your Tired’, which was taken from a poem written at the base of the New York City landmark.
Ella Emhoff, the artist and step-daughter of Kamala Harris, wore an all-red Stella McCartney get-up for her Met Gala debut.
Also making her Met Gala debut was Kaia Gerber, who wore a sculptured black Oscar de la Renta gown.
Jennifer Hudson dazzled in a dress by AZ Factory, a touching tribute to the brand’s late founder Alber Elbaz.
American Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour chose a ruffled floral custom dress by Oscar de la Renta as her contribution to the American fashion theme.
For her Met Gala debut, actor Keke Palmer opted for a floor-length glittering gown by American designer Sergio Hudson.
Head of fashion partnerships at Instagram Eva Chen wore a rainbow-hued custom dress by Christopher John Rogers.
Images: Getty.