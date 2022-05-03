It’s the first Monday in May which, for the first time in two years, belongs once again to fashion’s biggest night out, the Met Gala.

Having been impacted by pandemic restrictions for the last two years, this evening’s soiree is back with a vengeance, with all of the fashion exposition your heart could ever desire.

But the Met Gala isn’t merely a chance to look good, as each year there’s a theme, which is based on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s annual exhibition. The theme for this year’s is “gilded glamour”, a reference to the decadent era of American fashion in the final decades of the 19th century, which is based on this year’s exhibition, In America: An Anthology of Fashion. It’s the second part of the museum’s examination into American fashion, with the first being last year’s In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.