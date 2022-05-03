Met Gala 2022: best dressed red carpet styles
Met Gala 2022: our favourite red carpet looks from Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton

From Hillary Clinton to Billie Eilish, these are the gilded glamorous Met Gala 2022 red carpet looks that stole the show.

It’s the first Monday in May which, for the first time in two years, belongs once again to fashion’s biggest night out, the Met Gala.

Having been impacted by pandemic restrictions for the last two years, this evening’s soiree is back with a vengeance, with all of the fashion exposition your heart could ever desire.

But the Met Gala isn’t merely a chance to look good, as each year there’s a theme, which is based on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s annual exhibition. The theme for this year’s is “gilded glamour”, a reference to the decadent era of American fashion in the final decades of the 19th century, which is based on this year’s exhibition, In America: An Anthology of Fashion. It’s the second part of the museum’s examination into American fashion, with the first being last year’s In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

The postponed 2021 gala, which took place in September rather than May due to pandemic restrictions, was intended to answer the question “Who gets to be American?” with its theme, which made for a smorgasbord of patriotic ensembles. JLo opted for a Western-inspired ensemble courtesy of Ralph Lauren, while Kim Kardashian adopted a more obscure approach in a head-to-toe black Balenciaga catsuit, which entirely disguised her face.

While last year’s theme was designed to celebrate the work of young American designers that have recently taken the industry by storm, this year’s was intended to honour the history of those who came before them, including storied designers Oscar de la Renta and Halston. And the fashion cognoscenti didn’t disappoint. From Billie Eilish in Gucci to Emma Stone in 20s-inspired Louis Vuitton, this year’s fashion exposition has provided all of the high-octane gilded glamour we’ve been hoping for (opera gloves, tiaras and corsets included). These are some of our favourite looks from the 2022 Met Gala. 

    Hailey Bieber wearing Saint Laurent.
    Kiki Layne wearing Prabal Gurung.
    Normani wearing Christian Siriano.
    Hillary Clinton wearing Altuzarra.
    Billie Eilish wearing Gucci.
    Paloma Elsesser.
    Jung Ho-yeon wearing Louis Vuitton.
    Alicia Keys wearing Ralph Lauren.
    Sarah Jessica Parker wearing Christopher John Rogers and Philip Treacy.
    Camila Cabello wearing Prabal Gurung.
    Laura Harrier wearing Victor Glemaud.
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wearing Louis Vuitton.
    Cynthia Erivo wearing Louis Vuitton.
    Venus Williams wearing Chloé.
    Amber Valletta wearing Atelier Versace.
    Maude Apatow wearing Miu Miu.
    Janelle Monáe wearing Ralph Lauren and Delfina Delettrez.
    Kaia Gerber wearing Alexander McQueen.
    Blake Lively wearing Atelier Versace.
    Kacey Musgraves wearing Moschino.

Images: courtesy of Getty.