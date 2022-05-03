Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Kim Kardashian got the pre-loved memo at last night’s Met Gala
The gilded and most glamorous looks from last night’s Met Gala came pre-loved and reimagined thanks to endorsements from a clutch of stars.
Given its “gilded glamour” theme, the biggest breakout trend of last night’s Met Gala was surprisingly one that’s decidedly more considered.
Both Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello opted to champion upcycled pieces at last night’s Oscars of the fashion world, with the former, who opted for a Gucci corsetted dress, telling presenters that she wanted to be as “eco-friendly as possible”. Her custom-made Gucci ensemble was crafted using silk and satin offcuts from the label, which its creative director Alessandro Michele fashioned into a Regencycore-inspired dress.
Cabello similarly reached for an upcycled ensemble, courtesy of Prabal Gurung. Speaking to presenters on the red carpet, she said: “The gilded age was a time of a lot of economic growth and cultural values of materialism, so this dress is completely sustainable, and I love the juxtaposition of that being a time when it was all gold and expensive fabrics and now in the era of the climate crisis, these finite resources are actually the most valuable things now.”
Even for those who didn’t fashion pre-existing materials into new ensembles, pre-loved pieces also made a statement on the red carpet at the Met Gala courtesy of Kim Kardashian.
The Skims founder wore the vintage crystal-adorned Bob Mackie dress first worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy, proving that pre-loved doesn’t mean any less loved.
Images: courtesy of Getty