Given its “gilded glamour” theme, the biggest breakout trend of last night’s Met Gala was surprisingly one that’s decidedly more considered.

Both Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello opted to champion upcycled pieces at last night’s Oscars of the fashion world, with the former, who opted for a Gucci corsetted dress, telling presenters that she wanted to be as “eco-friendly as possible”. Her custom-made Gucci ensemble was crafted using silk and satin offcuts from the label, which its creative director Alessandro Michele fashioned into a Regencycore-inspired dress.