The first Monday in May belongs to one of the certified highlights of the fashion calendar: the Met Gala, and this year’s theme is set to offer all of the fashion exposition our hearts could ever desire.

The theme for this year’s Oscars of the fashion world is “gilded glamour”, specifically “white tie”, referencing the decadent era of American fashion in the final decades of the 19th century, which means only one thing: we can expect some serious glamour.

Continuing from last year’s In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion exhibition, this year will see Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda assume the roles of co-hosts for the glamorous affair, which will be music to fan’s ears after the Met Galas of both 2020 and 2021 were postponed.

Over the years we have witnessed some of fashion’s most revered outfits at the event: Sarah Jessica Parker and Lee McQueen in head-to-toe tartan punk, Rihanna’s ode to Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons and Kim Kardashian’s dress that spun a thousand Mrs Doubtfire memes, to name just a few.

In anticipation of this year’s inevitable high-fashion, gilded glamour bonanza, Stylist has rounded up the best Met Gala red carpet looks of all time.