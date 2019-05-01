The first Monday in May is usually one of the highlights of the fashion year - the Met Gala. But this year, with coronavirus restrictions in place, organisers “indefinitely postponed” the event in order to follow guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US.

The theme of the exhibition this year was set to be ‘About Time’ and speaking to Vogue, the museums curator, Andrew Bolton explained that themes of time, history and gender would be explored.

Over the years we have witnessed some of fashion’s most recognised outfits at the Met Gala: Sarah Jessica Parker and Lee McQueen in head to toe tartan punk, Rihanna’s ode to Rei Kawakubo’s Comme Des Garcons and Kim Kardashian’s dress that spun a thousand ‘Mrs Doubtfire’ memes to name just a few.

Instead of dwelling on what we’re missing this year Stylist has decided to take a look back at the best of the Met Gala red carpet looks of all time.