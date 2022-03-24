The revolution will be digitised: what to know about the first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week
Fashion’s first-ever virtual fashion week gets underway today – here’s everything you need to know about Metaverse Fashion Week.
You’d be forgiven for assuming that fashion week was exclusively held in the four major cities: London, Paris, New York and Milan.
But there’s a new city vying to become a major fashion week player: Decentraland. If that name doesn’t mean anything to you, fear not, because it doesn’t technically exist.
The virtual platform is playing host today to fashion’s first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week, which as the name suggests, is entirely digital.
More than 50 brands, including fashion stalwarts Paco Rabanne and Roberto Cavalli, will unveil virtual collections in Decentraland’s new Luxury Fashion District, which has been modelled on Paris’ vaunted Avenue Montaigne.
Alongside digital shows and presentations – Tommy Hilfiger will unveil its spring/summer 2022 collection during Metaverse Fashion Week – the week-long event will also host live concerts, store openings and afterparties that are open to anybody with internet access. The best part? All digital attendees will have the option to purchase clothing straight from the digital catwalk, lending a whole new meaning to the industry adage “see now, buy now”.
Metaverse Fashion Week is said to be an experiment to test the waters of the appetite among consumers for digital fashion, with digital-first fashion brands including The Fabricant among the many leading the virtual charge.
