Microsoft has teamed up with Liberty for its latest range - and the results are gorgeous
- Posted by
- George Wales
- Published
High-powered tech meets chic design in this new, must-shop collab…
If you like your technology served with a healthy dose of aesthetic flair, then allow us to introduce you to a pleasingly unexpected team-up between Microsoft and storied design house Liberty.
Combining Microsoft’s digital wizardy with Liberty’s iconic hand-drawn florals, the partnership sees the laser-etched Surface Pro 9 and Surface Pro keyboard made over with an exclusive Liberty print, and frankly, it looks pretty dreamy.
The pattern, overlayed onto close-up bloom petals, was hand-designed by Liberty’s team of creators. “We started to do very loose line drawings of the bloom,” explains Liberty’s lead designer Adam Herbert, “and really started to think about a virtually created flower, but translated into a Liberty print.
“We took something that was created in a very modern, cutting-edge way, and redrew it into something that is Liberty. And I think that was a really exciting juxtaposition.”
Meanwhile, the technical spec is as high-performance as you’d expect from Microsoft, with the keyboard boasting a super-responsive design for fast and accurate typing, plus backlit keys and a large multi-touch glass trackpad. It also boasts a nifty click in experience, which triggers the Surface App to download an exclusive Windows Theme to carry those visuals through to the on-screen experience.
With prices starting at £1,099.99, the new kit goes on sale from today, with the range available to shop from either Liberty or the Microsoft store. Consider us sold.