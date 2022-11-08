If you like your technology served with a healthy dose of aesthetic flair, then allow us to introduce you to a pleasingly unexpected team-up between Microsoft and storied design house Liberty.

Combining Microsoft’s digital wizardy with Liberty’s iconic hand-drawn florals, the partnership sees the laser-etched Surface Pro 9 and Surface Pro keyboard made over with an exclusive Liberty print, and frankly, it looks pretty dreamy.

The pattern, overlayed onto close-up bloom petals, was hand-designed by Liberty’s team of creators. “We started to do very loose line drawings of the bloom,” explains Liberty’s lead designer Adam Herbert, “and really started to think about a virtually created flower, but translated into a Liberty print.