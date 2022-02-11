Mark my words, these 7 microtrends are going to dominate fashion in 2022
From socks and sandals (yes, really) to cowboy hats, these simple, subtle microtrends are about to be everywhere. So, get ahead of the curve with this rundown guide.
There are trends of the headline-making, statement-searing variety and, for those of us who work in fashion, there’s the minutiae that’s woven subtly into the fabric of collections that, to the untrained eye, is neither here nor there.
For the trend-averse among us, it’s precisely these barely-there microtrends that can readily form the basis of our wardrobes. While keeping your finger on the pulse of trends might seem too daunting a task for many, these subtle trend nods are easier to copy, oft-times more purse-friendly and seriously cool.
And this year, as we prepare to return to life (sort of) BC, it’s these microtrends that fashion will become increasingly dominated by. In fact, if the most recent Copenhagen Fashion Week is anything to go by, microtrends are set to flood the world of fashion. So, buckle up and get ready for the breakdown of the septet of microtrends to know for this year. You can thank us later.
Socks and sandals
While not for the faint of fashion heart, socks and sandals, the preserve of primary school teachers across the country, are back in a big way for this year. Spotted on the feet of models and editors alike at the most recent Copenhagen Fashion Week, the new love-in with keeping toes toasty will keep pedicure costs low and style points high. It’s a win-win.
Dress it up
For the days when choosing shoes to go with your stable of go-to dresses is just too emotionally taxing, look to this year’s biggest – yet most understated – trend of wearing a frock over the top of coordinating trousers. Keep heels elevated and accessories maximalist (go big or go home, remember) and there you have one of this year’s biggest microtrends ready and raring to go and make one hell of a style splash.
Quilted trousers
If your legs are also feeling the chill as we wade through life in an almost-constant Baltic breeze, the rise of ultra-insulating padded trousers will come as a welcome breath of fresh fashion air. Don’t pooh-pooh the trend, which has been spotted on the streets of this week’s Stockholm Fashion Week, just because once upon a time you saw a hiker wearing a pair of quilted trousers. Remember: hiking boots were once not cool, and now they’re the very epitome of it. What goes around, comes around etc. So, pad those trousers up.
Big and bold gloves
Keep those heels low
Y2K tinted sunglasses
The only lens you need to be seeing 2022 through is a tinted, 00s-inspired sunglass, which needs to be rhinestone-adorned and skinny, if the spring/summer 2022 collections are anything to go by. Blumarine made the case for teeny, tiny sunnies that would make Paris and Nicole circa The Simple Life shake in their Jimmy Choos. It’s time to retire the blacked-out cat-eyes for now, and rely upon these translucent mini shades for this year, which will make you the belle of the ball in no time at all – you’ll see.
Cowboy hats
Giddy up, for the topper of choice this year is one that, thus far, has been reserved solely for only the most debaucherous of hen dos. Guests for the last couple of seasons at fashion weeks across the board have opted to protect their tresses with hats of the cowboy variety, and this year, they’re about to go mainstream. Wear with baggy, androgynous wares to avoid any Little House On The Prairie connotations.
