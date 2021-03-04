When you hear the word ‘flossing’ your initial instinct might be to check your teeth. Midriff flossing, though, is the new fashion trend of wrapping our tummy area in straps. Which, granted, might not sound all that appealing at first, but hear us out. The spring/summer 2021 catwalks were awash with midriff-flashing ensembles, and it wasn’t with hipster jeans and crop tops à la the 90s. This time, it’s all about cut-out details and strap ties that make any item inevitably prepared for hot weather, in an unexpectedly stylish way.

Set in a field of golden barley, the Jacquemus spring/summer 2021 runway delivered all the summer feels. The light linen fabrics, the tonal, natural hues and simple silhouettes were all part of the appeal – as were the delicate straps that wrapped around the models’ bodies. In a way that was far removed from the vision you may have first had reading ‘wrapping your tummy area in straps’, midriff flossing became a thing.

Jacquemus spring/summer 2021

On shirts, tops and midi skirts, the cut-out details were surprisingly wearable. Simon Porte at Jacquemus highlighted the fact that fleshing the flash can be equal parts cool (quite literally) and chic. And the French fashion designer was in good company, with the likes of Versace and Christopher Esper joining the midriff flossing brigade. The skirt of the season is the midi with the cut-out detail on the waist – spotted at all three shows.

Versace spring/summer 2021

Christopher Esper spring/summer 2021

Versace and Christopher Esper both went for a fail-safe black midi skirt and it’s further proof that showing off – all, or some of – your midriff is doable IRL if you stick to classics. We’re talking updating your white shirts, giving your skirts a fresh feel and making the tops you’ll wear with jeans have that extra point of interest. It isn’t just the runway that gave this mini trend a shout-out, either; many fashion insiders have been trying it out already.

The world of TikTok has naturally gone one step further and shown how to achieve the look with a clever hack; stringing a shoe lace under your usual clothes. If you prefer already-made styles, however, we’ve put together a carefully curated edit of the items you can wear to subtly achieve the midriff floss look with ease.

Try the midriff flossing trend

Reformation shirt Midriff flossing: Reformation top For an easy way to try out this sometimes tricky trend, stick to simple separates. This white shirt with tie detail will be effortless with high waisted jeans for a slight tummy flash. Shop Pecorino top at Reformation, £140 BUY NOW

Zara skirt Midriff flossing: Zara skirt As the weather gets warmer, hemlines are on the rise. The one side split on this mini skirt makes it more everyday appropriate when worn with tops, shirts and knitwear. Shop cut-out mini skirt at Zara, £19.99 BUY NOW

