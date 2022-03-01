Max Mara gets cosy

So much of what we have seen on the catwalks thus far has been party, party, party – sequins, shimmer, shine – it’s been fashion to celebrate in. While there is an obvious place for that, the everyday part of our wardrobe has been considerably lacking. That was until Max Mara’s autumn/winter 2022 showcase on day two of Milan Fashion Week.

With an appearance from both Hadid sisters, the collection was packed full of pieces so covetable you could visibly see editors lusting after the looks as they passed them on the runway. The brand’s iconic Teddy material was extended from its coat into shorts, skirts and dresses; tailoring was slouchy and loose and the coats wrapped you in a big (impossibly chic) hug.