Milan Fashion Week: the biggest talking points from the shows
From Hunter Schaffer at Prada to Giorgio Armani’s silent runways - everything to know from Milan Fashion Week AW22
After the buzz of emerging talents in London, the fashion pack makes its way to Milan – home to some of the industry’s biggest hitters. With a schedule packed full of fashion heavyweights – Gucci, Prada, Armani and Fendi – the penultimate leg of the international shows takes a slightly more serious turn.
The shows are bigger, the front rows packed with more celebrities, the screaming crowds of excited fans get larger and the street style turns gets into a glamorous stride.
Here we dissect the need-to-know moments of Milan fashion week.
Max Mara gets cosy
So much of what we have seen on the catwalks thus far has been party, party, party – sequins, shimmer, shine – it’s been fashion to celebrate in. While there is an obvious place for that, the everyday part of our wardrobe has been considerably lacking. That was until Max Mara’s autumn/winter 2022 showcase on day two of Milan Fashion Week.
With an appearance from both Hadid sisters, the collection was packed full of pieces so covetable you could visibly see editors lusting after the looks as they passed them on the runway. The brand’s iconic Teddy material was extended from its coat into shorts, skirts and dresses; tailoring was slouchy and loose and the coats wrapped you in a big (impossibly chic) hug.
Moschino invites us to be its guest
Leave it to fashion’s funny man Jeremy Scott to bring a big smile to our faces during Milan Fashion Week. The designer’s first physical show in Italy since the start of the pandemic was one of pure escape – a surrealist take that felt like we were watching a live-action remake of Beauty And The Beast. Models strutted in the most theatrical of ways to operatic tunes in a collection that included a lampshade worn as a hat, a dress that was made to look like a giant harp, and bodices made out of cutlery. All that was missing was Lumiere on stage singing Be Our Guest.
Prada’s euphoric moment
It will come as little surprise that the fashion world is obsessed with Euphoria. Sales of the brands featured in the show are soaring, the cast are front row regulars, and now even Prada wants a bite of the Euphoria apple by casting model and actor Hunter Schafer in the brand’s autumn/winter 2022 show. Alongside modern-day supers Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, Hunter Schafer debuted what will undoubtedly be the sell-out piece of the season (for generation Euphoria and beyond): a white tank top with Prada’s synonymous triangle logo fixed in the middle. Move over Prada headband, it’s all about the tank.
New New Bottega
Bottega Veneta (or “New Bottega” as it’s fondly nicknamed) has dominated editor wishlists for the last couple of years. From the padded cassette to the brand’s now infamous Bottega green, there was little the brand could do wrong. However, at the tail end of last year it was announced creative director Daniel Lee was stepping down after a short tenure, leaving previous Maison Margiela designer Matthieu Blazy at the helm of the brand. Bringing new, new Bottega into fruition, Blazy presented a collection that stuck to the house codes but breathed new life into the looks – sequin dresses with high shine boots sat alongside the more pared-back aesthetic we had come to expect from Bottega. But most importantly for Bottega (and for our September wishlists), Blazy gave us good, good accessories.
Giorgio Armani pays tribute to Ukraine
With Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine prompting a lot of discussion, what is fashion’s role in a crisis like this? How does fashion acknowledge this moment in history? What is the correct tone to strike? For Giorgio Armani, the 87-year-old designer, that tone came in the form of a silent runway. The Giorgio Armani show opened with a voice reading a statement from the designer in English: “My decision not to use any music in the show was made as a sign of respect to the people affected by the evolving tragedy.” Throughout the week, protests outside shows were staged, anti-Russian signs were held and Ukrainian flags were waved, but Mr Armani was first to address the conflict in his work. In February 2020, his brand became the first to cancel a show due to Covid-19 caution, and two years on he is the first to take a stand against another moment in history.
Images: courtesy of brands