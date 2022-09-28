5 things we learned from Milan Fashion Week
As the penultimate fashion week concludes, there were lessons galore to be found sewn into the fabrics of each of the collections.
After a pandemic-induced hiatus, Milan Fashion Week was back in full force in the Italian city this season, as brands clamoured to showcase their spring/summer 2023 collections in all of their glory.
Despite coinciding with the election of a new female prime minister, the most rightwing Italian leader since Benito Mussolini, there was no shortage of fashion fanfare in the city’s bi-annual showcase.
From Gucci’s embrace of twinning as definitively winning to Moncler taking over the Duomo in front of an audience of 18,000, the message to the fashion industry was clear: Milan is back and it’s better than ever.
Boss’s tailoring reigns supreme
Boss showed a collection of men’s and women’s tailoring at nightfall in Milan at the Velodrome. While guests sat in stadium-style seats, Naomi Campbell opened the show and was the first major name of many to walk the show, which also included Anthony Joshua, Jourdan Dunn and Ashley Graham. As the show drew to a close, cage riders entered the metal globe-like cages and rode their loud bikes with abandon, imbuing a sense of energy and fun to all of those in the crowd.
Maximilian Davis’s Ferragamo debut
Despite only having two catwalk shows under his belt, 27-year-old Maximilian Davis cemented his status as a burgeoning success story in the making as he made his debut for Ferragamo, previously known as Salvatore Ferragamo. Showcased at the former Archbishop’s Seminary on Corso Venezia – a building Ferragamo is currently turning into a Portrait Hotel – Mancunian Davis’s debut was aching with sexiness, which he called “fetishism” and nods to his Trinidadian heritage in the form of a carpet of red sand, the core colour of the country’s flag, on the floor of the venue. Whispers after the show confirmed it as one of the buzziest debuts any fashion week has seen in a while.
Caramel tones galore at Max Mara
Max Mara’s shows are always deliciously slick and a far cry from the showcases in New York and London, as guests are shown the utmost Italian hospitality in the form of delicious coffees, teas, juices and snacks prior to the shows. In an arena of impossibly pared-back staples, brands assumed the role of asserting their tailoring prowess in Milan, a movement Max Mara has been leading in the form of fitted jackets, trousers and knits.
For anybody fearful of the bold colour palettes being predicted for spring/summer 2023, Max Mara has asserted that the go-to shades for next year will be creamy caramels.
Bottega Veneta endorses normcore dressing
Kate Moss, the queen of 90s nonchalance and insouciance, epitomised Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy’s vision for his sophomoric collection: normal clothes done exceptionally well. Or, as they’re calling it on TikTok, #normcore. Wearing a plaid shirt, white tank top and loose-fitting denim-look leather trousers, the case was made for next year being a simple girl summer after all.
Seeing double at Gucci
No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you – you really were seeing double trouble walking Gucci’s spring/summer 2023 show as 68 pairs of identical twins walked in the show. The reason behind the left-of-centre choice, for which the heritage label’s creative director Alessandro Michele has become renowned, was a nod to his mother Eralda and her twin sister Giuliana, whom he also refers to as his mother. “Two extraordinary women who made their twinship the ultimate seal of their existence,” he said in the show notes. “They lived in the same body. They dressed and combed their hair in the same way. It’s exactly the impossibility of the perfectly identical that nourishes the magic of twins.”
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands