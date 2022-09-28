5 things we learned from Milan Fashion Week

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, Milan Fashion Week was back in full force in the Italian city this season, as brands clamoured to showcase their spring/summer 2023 collections in all of their glory.

Despite coinciding with the election of a new female prime minister, the most rightwing Italian leader since Benito Mussolini, there was no shortage of fashion fanfare in the city’s bi-annual showcase.

From Gucci’s embrace of twinning as definitively winning to Moncler taking over the Duomo in front of an audience of 18,000, the message to the fashion industry was clear: Milan is back and it’s better than ever.