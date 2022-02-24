As we hurtle through the third of the four instalments that constitute fashion month, all eyes are planted firmly on the Italian city of Milan and its display of the upcoming autumn/winter 2022 collections.

While other cities that host fashion weeks are revered for their pared-back approach to dressing, the Milanese – and all those who grace the city with their presence during the glitziest week of all – pull no punches when it comes to going all out.

So far, the city’s streets have been peppered with an array of clickbait accessories. Stylist Emili Sindlev has made the case for the return of the cowboy hat (yee-haw), while a clutch of New York editors have embraced larger-than-life sunglasses in a big way. To breathe some new life into tired outfits, the diktat is clear: simply add a headline-making, sensationalist accessory for instant sartorial resuscitation.