As the third instalment of the four week-long fashion month marathon gets underway in Milan, all eyes are on the Italian city to see what its homegrown talent will showcase.

So far, there’s been Kim Jones’ in-person show debut for Fendi – which was a glittering and glimmering ode to the glitz of Studio 54, and still to come there’s Prada’s hotly anticipated spring/summer 2022 offering, not to mention Versace’s.

But it’s not just on the catwalk where the fashion muscles are flexed, the streets of Milan are also currently awash with all manner of stellar ensembles, from caramel-coloured tailoring to bold splashes of neon-bright colours. It’s a buffet of fashion-forward and achingly easy-to-replicate looks that will have you saying mamma mia before you know it. These are a few of our favourite street style looks so far.