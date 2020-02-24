Milan Fashion Week: the pastels trend making pink cool again

When it comes to Milan Fashion Week, more is always more. If Italian heritage power houses Gucci, Fendi and Versace have taught us anything, it’s to expect an explosion of print, colour, pattern and sparkle, and they have yet to disappoint. This season they left fashion editors reconsidering their loyalty to all-black dressing as some of the biggest names in fashion delivered an array of major maximalist fashion trends, including a new interpretation of the classic colour palette: pastels.

New York and London Fashion Week may have made a case for neutrals but the Italian fashion capital has converted us to the joys of dressing in full colour. But don’t pastels feel all a bit too prim and proper? If you’re breaking into a cold sweat as you start having visions of matching twin-sets in sickly sweet shades, there’s no need to reach for your CBD oil and lavender rollerball. This season, pastels have shed their reputation for subtlety and become the boldest way to way colour.