“Why am I so self-conscious about wearing a miniskirt?”
2022 has been the year of sky-high hemlines and the ultra miniskirt, but why do so many women feel uncomfortable with the mere idea of the mini?
The micro-miniskirt has been one of 2022’s most talked-about trends. From Miu Miu and Miaou to 16Arlington, hemlines have soared to daring heights amid a wider revival of all things Y2K (see also: low-rise cargo pants and baguette bags). But when Nicole Kidman wore that viral Miu Miu two-piece in Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood issue, the negative comments rolled in. Some of these were aimed at photoshopping and the unrealistic body standards set for women, but others were pure ageism. The underlying thought was clear: the 55-year-old’s outfit was ‘inappropriate’.
Because there is, irrefutably, an unspoken societal age limit on short skirts. You need only consider the toxic phrase ‘mutton dressed as lamb’ to see how overtly we align women’s sartorial freedom with youth. And when it comes to miniskirts, the stakes (as well as the hemlines) are higher. It’s more than a piece of clothing, it’s an emblematic symbol of freedom. Mary Quant, the British designer credited with pioneering the style in the 1960s, memorably said: ‘A miniskirt is a way of rebelling.’ That spirit of defiance still holds true today, and it’s a privilege to be able to channel it – with tights or without them, with knee-high boots or with trainers, in the daytime or at night.
But when a woman reaches ‘a certain age’, something of a ‘move to midi’ often occurs. This could be down to personal preference or bodily changes, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with an option that feels at once chic and wearable. As long as it remains just that: an option. The disturbing thing is the expectation that it will occur, setting into motion the gradual retreat that getting older appears to entail. That’s better put in Zadie Smith’s Intimations, when she describes a woman who rejects conventional ageing: “She hasn’t gotten older in the traditional feminine way, that is by becoming in some manner less visible or quieter, less apparently confident.”
It’s this, as much as sartorial limitations, that scares me. If it’s not an active choice, the move away from more revealing pieces implies that a woman’s body becomes less acceptable, less appealing, as she gets older. It also suggests that we’re only wearing miniskirts to attract people, when the impetus to bare legs could be for so many other reasons – or no real reason at all. It could be for the sheer fashion or fun of it.
When it comes to style, I’ve always admired the risqué and the revealing, not just miniskirts but leather trousers, crop tops, bodycon, those plunging American Apparel leotards of yesteryear. But with that comes an awareness that one day it will all have to be consigned to the archives – saved for posterity and, with any luck, revived by a niece when the cycle of fashion eventually comes back around. After turning 29 earlier this year, I became aware of a subconscious sense of time running out to wear whatever the hell I wanted, the limitations of age and increased modesty looming ever closer on the horizon.
It doesn’t help that two of the most famous pin-ups for short skirts post-30 are fictional: Carrie Bradshaw, memorably chided by her older neighbour for her ‘crazy outfits’ and Bridget Jones, whose sleazy boss suggests that her skirt may be ‘off sick’. Luckily, there is some real-life inspiration for continuing to wear miniskirts, notably influencer Grece Ghanem, who is rocking them in her mid-50s (most recently a coral Baum und Pferdgarten two-piece with a hemline that falls gloriously far above the knee).
Perhaps younger generations will be bold enough to follow her lead. And perhaps they will channel the nonchalance of Nicole Kidman when she walked away from the Vanity Fair micro-mini shoot. “That was ridiculous! What were you doing, Nicole?” she reportedly asked herself. “And then I went, eh, oh well!”
I’m not saying we should be wearing miniskirts every day (or any day, if you don’t want to) but we should absolutely have the option – whatever our age.
