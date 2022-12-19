“Why am I so self-conscious about wearing a miniskirt?”

But when a woman reaches ‘a certain age’, something of a ‘move to midi’ often occurs. This could be down to personal preference or bodily changes, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with an option that feels at once chic and wearable. As long as it remains just that: an option. The disturbing thing is the expectation that it will occur, setting into motion the gradual retreat that getting older appears to entail. That’s better put in Zadie Smith’s Intimations, when she describes a woman who rejects conventional ageing: “She hasn’t gotten older in the traditional feminine way, that is by becoming in some manner less visible or quieter, less apparently confident.”

It’s this, as much as sartorial limitations, that scares me. If it’s not an active choice, the move away from more revealing pieces implies that a woman’s body becomes less acceptable, less appealing, as she gets older. It also suggests that we’re only wearing miniskirts to attract people, when the impetus to bare legs could be for so many other reasons – or no real reason at all. It could be for the sheer fashion or fun of it.