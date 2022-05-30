Unless you have been on a self-induced social media ban, earlier this week your newsfeed would likely have been inundated with images of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s lavish Portofino nuptials. For the affair, Kardashian made headlines by opting to forgo the traditional floor-skimming gown in favour of a bridal mini dress instead.

Though Kardashian’s choice was atypical, the bride was evidently not alone in her desire to choose a wedding dress that feels a little more unique. In fact, according to fashion search engine Lyst, searches for ‘mini bridal dresses’ increased by 170% between January and May of 2021.