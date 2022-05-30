Searches for mini wedding dresses have increased, so will this be bridal’s next big trend?
Are we about to witness the rise of the bridal mini dress? According to the data, all signs point to yes.
Unless you have been on a self-induced social media ban, earlier this week your newsfeed would likely have been inundated with images of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s lavish Portofino nuptials. For the affair, Kardashian made headlines by opting to forgo the traditional floor-skimming gown in favour of a bridal mini dress instead.
Though Kardashian’s choice was atypical, the bride was evidently not alone in her desire to choose a wedding dress that feels a little more unique. In fact, according to fashion search engine Lyst, searches for ‘mini bridal dresses’ increased by 170% between January and May of 2021.
While searches are one indicator, luxury retailer MatchesFashion is currently experiencing the tangible results of the trend’s popularity. The brand revealed that over 50% of its Wedding Edit is now driven by mini dresses.
“Our edit includes a strong selection of exclusive mini styles which work particularly well for customers who want to change into a party look for the evening reception,” explained head of womenswear, Liane Wiggins. “Whether it’s a larger or smaller-scale event, people are celebrating in new ways,” Wiggins continued, noting Self-Portrait’s bow mini dress, Vivienne Westwood’s draped dress, 16Arlington’s feather-trimmed mini-dress and Emilia Wickstead’s cape dress as trending products onsite.
E-tailer, Net-A-Porter has also noted brides making the choice to go mini. “Mini and maxi styles have been particularly popular since a more understated look for wedding ceremonies has emerged,” Libby Page, senior market editor, told Stylist. “It’s been a joy to see our bridal category at Net-A-Porter grow from strength to strength since the easing of restrictions.”
Beloved London-based labels Rixo and 16Arlington also launched bridal collections last year, with each brand including mini dress options as a part of their portfolio. “There’s definitely been a shift in the types of weddings people are having, especially with the pandemic meaning so many people had to cancel or push back their weddings, so bridal fashion has followed this change,” Orlagh McCloskey, Rixo’s co-founder, tells Stylist. “I also think some women want to be more comfortable and are moving away from wearing traditional gowns.”
The desire for something unique certainly seems to be a driving factor in the increasing popularity of bridal mini dresses. It’s clear that in 2022, there are so many ways to say “I do”, and if the above is any indication, brides will continue to step out of tradition’s sartorial shadow and make their own rules when it comes to wedding dressing.
Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.