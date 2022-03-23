Next In Fashion winner Minju Kim has collaborated with & Other Stories on the ultimate spring collection
The winner of Netflix’s inaugural series of Next In Fashion, Minju Kim, has crafted the sunny weather capsule of dreams for & Other Stories.
The collection, which comprises 15 pieces, is brimming with the staples we will increasingly rely upon as the weather warms: dreamy ethereal dresses, whimsical silhouettes and punchy colours.
“Since Next In Fashion, a lot of fans around the world, including those who weren’t that interested in fashion before, sent me messages,” Kim tells Stylist. “I’m thrilled that the collab will allow all these MinjuKim lovers to easily access and experience our designs and give us the opportunity to show our clothes to a broader audience. I’ve been waiting a long time for this kind of opportunity.”
Seoul-based Kim launched her eponymous brand in 2015 after winning the H&M Design Award and being named as a semi-finalist in the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers.
“Whether it’s a dress, skirt or hair clip, I think women will treasure every piece of this collaboration and I hope that it brings happiness to them for a very long time,” says Rocky af Ekenstam Brennicke, head of brand and creative at & Other Stories.
MinjuKim x & Other Stories launches tomorrow.
Images: courtesy of & Other Stories