Minnie Mouse has swapped her signature dress out for a tailored two-piece courtesy of earth-first label Stella McCartney.
You’re not the only one tiptoeing the tightrope that is new year, new me. It appears the predicament has also swept Minnie Mouse into its embrace, too.
Indeed, Minnie Mouse has swapped out her signature red polka dot dress in favour of a decidedly slicker blue trouser suit, designed by none other than earth-first designer Stella McCartney using “responsibly sourced fabrics”.
“What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style,” McCartney says of the design.
This isn’t the first time Minnie has experimented with her look. In 2019, Disney Cruise Line debuted Captain Minnie, who was clad in a genderless red and white maritime uniform.
But Minnie’s makeover hasn’t gone unnoticed by many on social media, who have attacked the character’s “progressive” outfit change.
McCartney’s conscious collaboration with Disney in honour of International Women’s Month will debut as part of the designer’s autumn/winter 2022 show, which will debut at Paris Fashion Week in March.
Images: courtesy of Disney.