Is this the beginning of the end for fast fashion?
Missguided has entered administration, Love Island has dumped its fast fashion sponsor in favour of a partnership with eBay, and vintage is reigning supreme on the red carpet – has fast fashion finally met its comeuppance?
The writing has been on the wall for months, if not years. In the summer of 2020, when Channel 4 revealed it was releasing a four-part docuseries based on Manchester-based brand Missguided, the channel and label were met with derision.
Made with the intention to “take a look into the highs and lows” of the business, the series, which was accused of being propaganda-like in its messaging, followed Missguided’s founder Nitin Passi, who started the brand in 2009 with a £50,000 loan from his father. Fast forward 12 years, and by March 2021, Missguided’s sales had soared to £300 million and the brand had garnered a global famous fan base, which included Sofia Richie, Khloe Kardashian and Gemma Collins, to name just a few.
It took just a matter of months, however, for the flimsy fast fashion walls the label had built to come tumbling down. Passi stepped down as Missguided’s CEO in April 2022, as the company confirmed it was cutting 63 jobs and appointed administrator Teneo “to explore strategic options for the business”. An estimated three suppliers for Missguided warned that they were at risk of going bankrupt because of outstanding payments from the brand.
“Missguided is the brand that brought us the £1 bikini, which was made from virgin plastic, back in 2019 and has played an instrumental role in convincing customers that clothing costs less than a cup of coffee,” says sustainability advocate Venetia La Manna. “There’s not really anything that distinguishes Missguided from Boohoo, so people will go where they can get the trendiest pieces for the cheapest prices.”
Lauren Bravo, author of How To Break Up With Fast Fashion, is also wary of the fast fashion model. “We’ve got to the point where clothes are routinely being sold for less than the price of a sandwich and the business model that has created it is relentless and completely unsustainable – for the planet, for the women who make those clothes (and yes, let’s remember it is overwhelmingly young women of colour paying the price) and perhaps for our mental wellbeing too,” she tells Stylist.
Among those rumoured to be flirting with a bid to save Missguided are JD Sports and Boohoo, a rival of the brand, which has recently extended its portfolio with acquisitions of Nasty Gal, Karen Millen and Warehouse, despite its shares plummeting by by £1.3 billion in July 2020 after Priti Patel ordered an inquiry into claims it was manufacturing clothes in a £3.50-an-hour sweatshop in Leicester.
£1 bikinis and £5 dresses aside, the surface-level high-gloss world of fast fashion appears to be turning.
After years of ultra-fast fashion elbowing its way to the fashion fore at breakneck speed, pre-loved wares are slamming the breaks on the pace of the industry. At this year’s 75th Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid wore a quintet of vintage Versace and Chanel pieces – a first for the model, whose appearances at the annual festival are lauded. At this year’s Met Gala, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung were among the swathes of stars to endorse vintage ensembles, a trend mirrored at the Oscars just a few months before, when Sienna Miller, Kourtney Kardashian and Kirsten Dunst were among those to fly the flag for pre-loved.
Ahead of the long, hot summer that awaits us, Love Island – the reality TV show known for its fast fashion sponsorships, which have previously included Missguided – has this year dumped its previous partners in favour of a pre-loved partnership with eBay. This year’s contestants will exclusively wear vintage pieces throughout the series – all styled by Amy Bannerman, who specialises in vintage and pre-loved fashion. In 2018, Missguided unveiled that its sales spiked by 40% during the period of Love Island airing on ITV2, proof of the show’s clout.
“Reality TV stars have such power in the UK and can really influence the general public,” says Eshita Kabra-Davies, the founder of peer-to-peer rental platform By Rotation, whose rentals are up by 200% this year alone. “For Love Island to be flying the flag for sustainable fashion is going to have a huge impact and will spread the message far and wide that, in order to help the planet, we need to have a more circular approach to fashion. I hope this shows that fast fashion is no longer leading the conversation.”
Bravo warns against believing the fast fashion fight is over, however. “It’s always tempting to see every brand that goes into administration as a triumphant death knell for fast fashion, but sadly I think the truth is a bit more complicated than that,” she says. “Missguided might be flailing, but we’ve seen other ultra-fast fashion brands like Shein go from strength to strength – and, of course, that’s the thing with ultra-fast fashion; it’s taught us to be fickle and impatient, so it makes sense that shoppers switch allegiances regularly as newer, faster and trendier brands rise up to compete.”
While Missguided might be nearing the end of its high-speed journey, other brands are capitalising on its decline. Chinese website Shein – which was recently valued at $100 billion (£79bn), more than Zara and H&M combined – overtook Amazon as the most downloaded shopping app in the US last year, and it drops between 700 to 1,000 new items a day on the site, according to its CEO. Last year also marked the signing of Molly-Mae Hague as Pretty Little Thing’s creative director, as the label showcased its first fashion show ahead of London Fashion Week.
It should be seen as a triumph in favour of sustainability advocates everywhere, though, that Missguided, one of the original purveyors of fast fashion, appears to be crumbling.
Bravo concedes: “The most important thing now is to make sure Missguided’s suppliers and makers are paid the money they’re owed. Ultra-fast fashion walks an economic tightrope, and unsurprisingly it will always be the poorest and least powerful people in the supply chain who suffer the most.”
Stylist has reached out to Missguided for comment but at the time of publication had not received a response.
Images: courtesy of By Rotation and Getty.