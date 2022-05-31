It took just a matter of months, however, for the flimsy fast fashion walls the label had built to come tumbling down. Passi stepped down as Missguided’s CEO in April 2022, as the company confirmed it was cutting 63 jobs and appointed administrator Teneo “to explore strategic options for the business”. An estimated three suppliers for Missguided warned that they were at risk of going bankrupt because of outstanding payments from the brand.

“Missguided is the brand that brought us the £1 bikini, which was made from virgin plastic, back in 2019 and has played an instrumental role in convincing customers that clothing costs less than a cup of coffee,” says sustainability advocate Venetia La Manna. “There’s not really anything that distinguishes Missguided from Boohoo, so people will go where they can get the trendiest pieces for the cheapest prices.”

Lauren Bravo, author of How To Break Up With Fast Fashion, is also wary of the fast fashion model. “We’ve got to the point where clothes are routinely being sold for less than the price of a sandwich and the business model that has created it is relentless and completely unsustainable – for the planet, for the women who make those clothes (and yes, let’s remember it is overwhelmingly young women of colour paying the price) and perhaps for our mental wellbeing too,” she tells Stylist.