Meet Marisa Hordern, the woman behind cult jewellery brand Missoma

It was that genuine want to create something different for the market that has seen Missoma act as a trailblazer in the category. It was one of the first brands to adopt influencer collaborations, recruiting taste-maker Lucy Williams into the fold eight years ago. Williams’s edits of simple but standout pieces have been a core part of the Missoma business (and I say this as someone who has bought countless gold crescent and Roman coin necklaces for friends’ birthday and big occasions), with people still eager to shop her first collection today.

Longevity and authenticity are evidently a huge part of the success. “Who has that kind of a relationship with a brand?” asks Hordern. “We were together to talk about new designs and we are both still as excited now as we were when we first met around my kitchen table with some sand and some shells and ideas of what we wanted to create.”

Now that middle sweet spot in the jewellery industry is booming, with many other brands offering a version of the Missoma aesthetic. Layered fine necklaces with mismatched pendants, a series of chubby hoops climbing up the ear, stacks of vintage-inspired bracelets and rings. However, it’s Hordern’s vision for the future and the collaborators she chooses to work with that keeps the brand evolving. Collaborators like Harris Reed, who worked with Missoma just at the tipping point of its stratospheric rise to fashion superstardom, on a stellar collection of pieces that felt impossibly like Missoma, but were also undeniably Harris Reed.