Missoma’s jewellery advent calendar is coming back – and it already has a waitlist of 1,000
Get ready for a festive season of more-is-more bling – Missoma’s jewellery advent calendar is coming back, and it’s bound to sell out.
Make no mistake about it – all that glitters is absolutely gold and, in case you needed any more excuse or reason to invest in the glitziest of ways to countdown to Christmas, then a jewellery advent calendar ought to be at the top of your wishlist.
Here’s the thing: it’s one thing to fill your boots with chocolate as you count down the weeks until the Big Day, but it’s an entirely different proposition to be greeted with something sparkly and twinkly every day.
Enter: jewellery advent calendars, which may well be a novelty but here’s why they’re ingenious. For a fraction of the price of paying for 25 different pieces of jewellery, you pay a lump sum for the fun of unboxing a little blingy treat each and every day. In keeping with the brand itself, the calendar is full of earrings, bracelets and necklaces, all of which you’ll be able to throw on as part of your daily jewellery arsenal.
Should you be on the fence about purchasing one for yourself, it might nudge you along to know that this year’s iteration of the bestselling calendar has already amassed a waitlist of 1,000 ahead of its launch tomorrow.
The London-based label, which is a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex, has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2008, having debuted both its first genderless and designated men’s jewellery lines in the last year, which have no doubt helped towards the brand’s 148.26% overall sales increase over the past few years.
Missoma isn’t the only brand to have branched out into advent calendars; fellow British brands Astrid & Miyu and Lark & Berry have also extended their festive offerings to include the Christmas staples.
Missoma’s advent calendar and Christmas baubles are launching tomorrow, priced at £395 and £65 respectively.
Images: Missoma