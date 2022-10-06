Make no mistake about it – all that glitters is absolutely gold and, in case you needed any more excuse or reason to invest in the glitziest of ways to countdown to Christmas, then a jewellery advent calendar ought to be at the top of your wishlist.

Here’s the thing: it’s one thing to fill your boots with chocolate as you count down the weeks until the Big Day, but it’s an entirely different proposition to be greeted with something sparkly and twinkly every day.