Always on the hunt for something fun, fresh and a little bit funky, we’re gravitating towards mixed-print dresses this year, because what’s better than one design? Two (or more) for that extra patterned pizzazz. Yes, it may look like you’ve cut up your favourite dresses and sewn various bits back together, but that’s the whole point. Wouldn’t life be a little bit easier without having to choose between so many options, after all?

Florals , polka dots and gingham are all some of our favourite fashion prints. And while they make up a good proportion of our summer wardrobe – and will even see us through the colder seasons with the right tights, boots and jumpers – sometimes the full block print can just feel a little, well… drab.

Whether you’re looking for a wedding guest outfit, something for that upcoming barbecue or just a dress to wear day-in day-out for many moons to come, a mixed-print dress should certainly be on your radar. And when paired with crisp white trainers, an ankle boot or even your favourite strappy sandals, it really can work for any occasion. Even better, as there’s already a lot going on in the dress itself, you don’t even have to worry about accessorising – it’s quite the cheat sheet for those short on time.

Rixo is of course one of the first brands that springs to mind, being the OG of clashing contrasting prints in a cool yet curated way. But it hasn’t taken long for the likes of Asos, Warehouse and Nobody’s Child to quickly catch on, and now there’s a whole host of options available to suit every budget and style.

So, if you’re after a stylish stripe combined with a feminine floral – or even a hint of animal print – then look no further as we’ve found our favourites below.