All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
When one print just isn’t enough, why not mix two, three or even four together to make a real statement? From Rixo to Asos, these are our favourite picks.
Florals, polka dots and gingham are all some of our favourite fashion prints. And while they make up a good proportion of our summer wardrobe – and will even see us through the colder seasons with the right tights, boots and jumpers – sometimes the full block print can just feel a little, well… drab.
Always on the hunt for something fun, fresh and a little bit funky, we’re gravitating towards mixed-print dresses this year, because what’s better than one design? Two (or more) for that extra patterned pizzazz. Yes, it may look like you’ve cut up your favourite dresses and sewn various bits back together, but that’s the whole point. Wouldn’t life be a little bit easier without having to choose between so many options, after all?
Whether you’re looking for a wedding guest outfit, something for that upcoming barbecue or just a dress to wear day-in day-out for many moons to come, a mixed-print dress should certainly be on your radar. And when paired with crisp white trainers, an ankle boot or even your favourite strappy sandals, it really can work for any occasion. Even better, as there’s already a lot going on in the dress itself, you don’t even have to worry about accessorising – it’s quite the cheat sheet for those short on time.
Rixo is of course one of the first brands that springs to mind, being the OG of clashing contrasting prints in a cool yet curated way. But it hasn’t taken long for the likes of Asos, Warehouse and Nobody’s Child to quickly catch on, and now there’s a whole host of options available to suit every budget and style.
So, if you’re after a stylish stripe combined with a feminine floral – or even a hint of animal print – then look no further as we’ve found our favourites below.
Asos Design slinky maxi dress in mix print stars and spots in black
Monochrome in colour, with just a slight hint of green for that extra pop, this black and white dress is a subtle nod to the mixed-print style. Polka dot on one half and star print on the other, it’s easy to miss but is certainly there.
Shop Asos Design slinky maxi dress in mix print stars and spots in black, £38
Nobody’s Child floral round neck midi tea dress
Mixed-print dresses don’t always have to include two clashing prints. Just like this option, some dresses contrast the same patterns in different colourways. Rejoice, floral fans.
Shop Nobody’s Child Floral Round Neck Midi Tea Dress at M&S, £69
River Island pink floral maxi dress
For anyone after a mixed-print dress that complements rather than contrasts, this River Island option may be just the ticket. A fully floral design, the pink patches add to the statement in a subtle and sophisticated way.
Asos Design Curve mixed-print shirred midi tea dress with bubble sleeve
Black is an often overlooked colour when it comes to summer wardrobes, but this dress is just one example of how these darker hues shouldn’t be ruled out in the warmer months.
Shop Asos Design Curve mixed-print shirred midi tea dress with bubble sleeve, £44
Rixo Calabria paisley stamp mix tie-back maxi dress
In pastel tones for a light and summer-ready style, this Rixo option reminds us of why the brand is heralded for its prints – combining four different designs effortlessly.
Shop Rixo Calabria Paisley Stamp Mix Tie-Back Maxi Dress, £265
Asos Design A-line skater mini dress with bow detail in mixed spot floral print
Whether for a wedding guest outfit, date night dress or for going out-out on the town, this dress is certainly bringing the drama. With florals, bows and polka dots all wrapped up in a mini-length style, it’s certainly going to turn heads.
Shop Asos Design A-line skater mini dress with bow detail in mixed spot floral print, £38
Warehouse embroidery gingham mix midi dress
It’s giving Little House On The Prairie crossed with influencer chic vibes, and we’re obsessed. Neutral in tone, the navy embroidery adds a lovely touch of detail while the gingham breaks it up with a slightly harder edge.
Vila Curve Exclusive midi wrap dress in mixed floral and leopard print
Fun and fierce, an animal print is never too hard to find. But, contrasted with a floral trim and that’s certainly something new. This wraparound dress is sure to garner compliments, mixing two of our favourite designs in one.
Shop Vila Curve Exclusive midi wrap dress in mixed floral and leopard print at Asos, £42
River Island Plus spliced floral midi dress in bright pink
Another fabulous floral, this time in a bold pink. Long sleeved, midi in length and with a slight front slit, it’s certainly one to be worn all year round.
Shop River Island Plus spliced floral midi dress in bright pink at Asos, £45
Warehouse patchwork check knit dress
Cool, clean and crisp, this check print dress is eye-grabbing, to say the least. Contrasting in sizes, colours and shapes, it’s great for those not fussed about florals.
River Island mixed-print ruffle maxi dress
Another subtle mixed print with small and large polka dots, this monochrome option is great for those just dipping their toes into the trend.
Shop River Island Mixed Print Ruffle Maxi Dress-black at Very, £38
Images: courtesy of brands