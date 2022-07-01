“Dressing modestly during summer isn’t easy, but this is how I make it work”

Experiencing extreme heat on a constant basis during childhood summers in Pakistan and the UAE, where modest dressing is more normalised, I learned early on that there wasn’t an exact correlation between how much you cover and how hot you get. I’ve always loved traditional Pakistani dress, and despite Islamophobic media commentary on burkas, I would gawk at how elegant Emirati women looked in their abayas and accompanying accessories despite living in a scorching desert.

My relationship with modesty hasn’t fluctuated quite as much as the UK’s summer temperatures, but when I worked and studied abroad in Spain, Jordan and Iran, I learned to adapt to different weather and cultural expectations in keeping with my own standards of modesty.